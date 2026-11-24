PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43 the leading public safety operations platform, today announced the appointment of Domenico (Dom) Pellegrini as Vice President of Federal Markets. Pellegrini will lead Mark43 federal growth strategy and oversee delivery of the company’s cloud-native, secure, FedRAMP High authorized platform to federal agencies.

Pellegrini joined Mark43 in 2016, playing a key role securing and launching some of Mark43’s earliest customers and leading sales efforts across the country. After departing Mark43 in 2022, Pellegrini was Head of Growth at Street Smarts VR, where he led business operations and expansion within the federal law enforcement and defense sectors.

A former U.S. Marine Corps infantry officer, Pellegrini led multiple global deployments before transitioning to the private sector with Goldman Sachs. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in History from Harvard University and brings more than a decade of public sector sales and leadership experience, grounded in his mission to support public servants and first responders.

Pellegrini’s appointment comes at a time of accelerating momentum for Mark43 in the federal market, following the recent launch of the U.S. Department of the Interior on the platform.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dom back to Mark43,” said Tim Merrigan, Chief Customer Officer at Mark43. “He knows our customers, our products, and our mission, and brings a rare combination of customer understanding, operational experience, and credibility that will be invaluable as we continue expanding in the federal space. His leadership and insight into both the federal and public safety markets will help us deliver even greater value and impact for our customers.”

For Pellegrini, rejoining Mark43 is both a professional and personal milestone. “A piece of my soul has always been at Mark43,” Pellegrini said. “Coming back truly feels like a homecoming. This is where I really began my career, surrounded by people and a mission that mean a great deal to me. Over the past four years, I’ve seen firsthand how federal agencies are adapting to new challenges and the critical need for modern technology. Bringing that experience back to Mark43 feels like the perfect alignment of mission and purpose.”

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.