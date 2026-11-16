PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native, AI-powered public safety platform, announced a strategic partnership with 911Tech, an all-in-one operational management platform built by former law enforcement professionals. Together, the companies are delivering a unified and configurable approach to public safety technology, helping agencies eliminate fragmentation, streamline operations, and better support their people.

Law enforcement has long relied on a patchwork of disconnected systems, spreadsheets, and manual processes. These silos of work create inefficiencies, limit visibility across the agency, and make it difficult to maintain continuity. Through this partnership, Mark43’s computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and records management system (RMS) now integrates with 911Tech’s solutions for managing personnel, equipment, facilities, and administrative workflows, providing agencies with a more connected operating environment.

“Public safety is a team sport and that extends to the technology agencies rely on every day,” said Tom Corwin, Director of Alliances at Mark43. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to an open ecosystem that gives agencies the right tools that work together seamlessly. With 911Tech, agencies get a connected, modern foundation built for the realities of the job.”

911Tech was founded by law enforcement veterans who experienced firsthand the challenges of managing agency operations across fragmented systems. “Agencies shouldn’t have to chase information across a dozen different places,” said Greg Glickauf, President and Founder of 911Tech and retired police commander. “We built 911Tech to bring everything together with a consistent workflow across all modules. Partnering with Mark43 takes that further by connecting our platform with a modern CAD and RMS.”

Mark43 and 911Tech share a mission of building technology that adapts to agencies, not the other way around. Hosted on AWS GovCloud, the integrated solution is highly configurable and secure, enabling agencies to tailor workflows, terminology, and processes to meet their specific operational needs while maintaining industry-leading security and compliance.

Mike Metrick, Director of Business Development at 911Tech and retired Northbrook, IL Deputy Chief said, “This is technology built by cops, for cops. We’re not widget makers. We’re people from law enforcement solving real problems. Working with Mark43 now brings this proven approach into a more connected ecosystem.”

By integrating the Mark43 public safety platform with 911Tech’s operational management platform, agencies can:



Reduce reliance on multiple systems and improve visibility across personnel, equipment, and facilities through a centralized, single-source platform

Leverage open APIs and modern cloud infrastructure to seamlessly connect operational workflows with CAD and RMS, without the need for costly custom integrations or complex interfaces

Benefit from an open, interoperable, and highly configurable tech stack that adapts to evolving needs

Strengthen operations with secure, resilient, and compliant cloud-native systems

“There are still too many closed ecosystems in this space,” said Glickauf. “As we look ahead, we’re going to see a shift in the market toward openness and interoperability, and this collaboration does exactly that. We’re making sure systems work together so agencies can modernize without unnecessary cost or disruption.”

To learn more visit www.mark43.com/resources/partners.

About 911Tech

911Tech is a cloud-based, all-in-one operational management platform built specifically for law enforcement and public safety agencies. Designed by former law enforcement professionals, the platform helps agencies replace disconnected systems, spreadsheets, and paper processes with a unified, configurable solution for managing personnel, training, equipment, facilities, inspections, workflows, and reporting. Hosted on AWS GovCloud and built with CJIS-aligned security principles, 911Tech provides agencies with real-time visibility, streamlined operations, and consistent workflows across the organization. Learn more at www.911tech.com.