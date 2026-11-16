PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform, announced the general availability of Mark43 ReportAI and Mark43 BriefAI. Built directly into the workflows and data agencies already use, these AI capabilities reduce administrative burden, improve report quality, and accelerate investigations.

Piloted with agencies including the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, both tools are now available to all Mark43 customers across its integrated Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) platform.

The launch sets a new standard for AI in public safety. It is embedded within a responsible framework grounded in human oversight, security and compliance, and full transparency, agencies remain in control of when and how AI is used.

“Public safety agencies need AI that seamlessly works inside the tools they already use every day,” said Bob Hughes, CEO of Mark43. “That’s exactly what ReportAI and BriefAI deliver. AI built into the platform, not bolted on, with the security and accountability that public safety demands. What used to take hours now takes minutes, giving officers time back, helping investigators move faster, and keeping the focus where it belongs: on the community.”

Agencies today face growing case complexity, rising documentation standards, and persistent staffing shortages. Nearly 70% of U.S. agencies report officer shortages and 78% struggle to recruit qualified candidates. Every hour spent on paperwork is time off the street, and that gap is widening.

Most AI solutions ask agencies to change how they work. Mark43 does not. ReportAI and BriefAI are embedded directly into existing workflows, connected to their CAD and RMS data, body-worn camera transcripts, and with the security, transparency, and human oversight that public safety requires.

Robin Oates, Director of the Records Management Division at the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department, shared “Our officers are expected to apply complex policies and nuanced NIBRS rules while documenting fast-moving incidents. With AI-powered validations acting as a copilot, we can guide officers in real time, helping them meet reporting standards, capture the right details, and stay aligned with policy without relying solely on supervisor review. This reduces preventable errors, improves consistency and completeness, and allows our Records team and supervisors to focus on higher-value review instead of catching routine issues.”

ReportAI: Faster, More Accurate Reports from the Scene

ReportAI enables patrol officers to complete accurate, policy-compliant reports in the field, often before they leave the scene. Drawing on CAD data, body-worn camera transcripts, officer notes, and full event context, it generates comprehensive first drafts in seconds. Narratives are auto-generated, structured fields are pre-populated, and repetitive data entry is eliminated.

Built-in validations check for completeness, narrative quality, and policy compliance before submission, catching issues early, reducing downstream corrections, and improving supervisor review. Officers remain in control at every step through role-based permissions and oversight.

BriefAI: Case Intelligence for Investigators and Command Staff

BriefAI gives supervisors, investigators, and command staff instant visibility into case scope and complexity. It generates concise, standardized summaries capturing who, what, when and where, and what needs to happen next.

Outstanding actions and next steps are surfaced to reduce rework and keep cases moving, with inline citations linking directly to source data for transparency and defensibility, accelerating case assignment and enabling more confident investigations. BriefAI flags the gaps rather than filling it with assumptions, ensuring accuracy and trust at every stage of an investigation.

ReportAI and BriefAI are designed to align to each agency’s policies, workflows, and legal requirements, not the other way around. Compliance validations and AI permissions are configurable at the report and offense-code level, allowing agencies to control where AI is applied. Full draft history is maintained with every AI interaction logged for auditability. All data remains within Mark43’s secure, CJIS-compliant environment.

Mark43’s Responsible AI Approach

Mark43’s responsible AI framework is built on four principles:

Human-First by Design: AI supports human judgment; it does not replace it.

AI supports human judgment; it does not replace it. Built into Existing Public Safety Workflows: AI capabilities are embedded directly into existing systems and governance structures.

AI capabilities are embedded directly into existing systems and governance structures. Transparency and Validation: All AI outputs are visible, traceable, and auditable.

All AI outputs are visible, traceable, and auditable. Security, Privacy, Compliance, and Ethics: Data remains protected within a CJIS-compliant environment and is never used to train models without explicit agreement.

Wendy Gilbert, SVP of Product at Mark43, said, “Every vendor is talking about AI right now. What we hear from agencies is that they want to move forward, but not at the cost of control, security, or public trust. ReportAI and BriefAI run inside the same CJIS-compliant environment agencies have already audited and approved, with full transparency into every AI-generated output and agency-level control over exactly where and how AI is used. We’re proud to give agencies a responsible path forward they can stand behind, with their officers, their city councils, and their communities.”

ReportAI and BriefAI are now available to all Mark43 customers. To learn more, book a demo today.