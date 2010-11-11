ABP Technology Takes Over Distribution of Basler IP Cameras in the Americas

Ahrensburg – Basler Vision Technologies has teamed with ABP Technology, an IP network and video surveillance distributor based in Texas, USA. ABP will be responsible for the distribution of Basler’s IP Camera series throughout the Americas.

With ABP Technology, Basler joins a value-added distributor who designs complete solutions for the IP video surveillance reseller market and who offers strong technical support. ABP has the proven experience and skills to cover the US and the Middle and South American markets in particular, and has the technical expertise that benefits customers.

“We chose Basler after a 12 month selection process. Our goal is to always provide integrators with the best elements in the video camera market, and we found Basler to be quite complimentary to our current product mix. Basler cameras have the ideal blend of exceptional light sensitivity, very high resolution, and extremely high speed that demanding security installations require. Basler’s industrial vision heritage has helped them become a world leader in camera reliability. Customers and integrators alike know that a high MTBF makes a significant difference in quality,” said Robert Messer, President of ABP International, Inc. “We also know the market will appreciate the unique small foot print and ease of installation of Basler cameras.”

“We are very pleased to have found such a competent partner for the American market,” said Marko Vogt, Sales Manager at Basler Vision Technologies. “We believe the combination of our product portfolio together with ABP’s solid strength in the distribution of surveillance products will grow our business in the American region and will provide best-in-class service to our customers. We are looking forward to an intensive, long-term relationship.”

ABP Technology (dba) is a Dallas, TX based, value-added specialty distributor of IP technology products focusing on IP surveillance and IP communications. ABP offers high end cameras and peripheral products coupled with NVR, storage, and video analytics software for IP surveillance. ABP also offers a complete suite of IP telephony, IP paging, IP TV, and video conferencing solutions.

ABP offers training, configuration, and fulfillment services and operates across the Americas with clients including specialized VARs, security integrators, carriers, service providers, channel partners, government entities, and educational institutions. For more information, please visit www.abptech.com and www.abpsec.com or call 972-831-1600.

About Basler:

Basler Vision Technologies is a leading global manufacturer of digital cameras for industrial and video surveillance applications, medical devices, and traffic systems. Product designs are driven by industry requirements and offer easy integration, compact size, excellent image quality, and a very strong price/performance ratio. Basler has more than 20 years of experience in image processing. We have designed and manufactured high quality digital cameras for over 10 years. The company employs around 300 people at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, as well as in international subsidiaries and offices in the U.S., Singapore, Taiwan, Korea, and Japan.