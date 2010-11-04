Basler Increases Camera Sales by 85%

Ahrensburg – The third quarter of 2010 went better than expected for Basler AG. According to preliminary figures, sales and pre-tax earnings were significantly above previous year’s levels and beyond the management board’s expectations.

Group sales for the first three quarters of 2010 were at €38 million, exceeding the previous year’s level of €24 million by 58%. Earnings before taxes (EBT) for the group amounted to €3.8 million, up €11.6 million compared the previous year’s results.

The digital camera business segment in particular is driving this growth. In the first three quarters, camera sales increased by 85% to €29.8 million (€16.1 million in the previous period). Incoming orders were at €33.6 million compared to €18.7 million last year (+79.7%). The preliminary segment result is +€6.5 million.

Assuming continued market development, we are once again increasing our guidance for the 2010 fiscal year. We expect group sales to grow to a level between €46 and €48 million (previous guidance: €43 - 45 million; 2009 sales: €33.7 million) at an EBT of no less than €4.1 million (previous guidance: > €3.5 million; 2009 EBT: €-8.0 million).

The financial report for the third quarter of 2010 will be published on November 16, 2010.

