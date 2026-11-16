PRESS RELEASE

GoDark Technologies Inc. (GoDark Bags) announced the launch of the GoDark Forensics Series, a line of Faraday bags designed specifically for law enforcement and forensic evidence collection.

The Forensics Series began with the tablet bag, which GoDark developed to meet rigorous law enforcement specifications. That design won GoDark a 4-year nationwide standing offer with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in 2026, awarded on technical merit. Since law enforcement agencies were already buying GoDark’s classic line in phone, tablet, and laptop sizes, GoDark added phone and laptop bags to the Forensics Series.

A phone seized at a crime scene stays open to remote wipes and tampering unless it is isolated. Without signal isolation, evidence remains vulnerable through Wi-Fi, cellular, and Bluetooth connections. The Forensics Series blocks incoming and outgoing RF signals between 200 MHz and 40 GHz, including 4G, 5G, GPS, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth, preventing remote wipes, location tracking, and unauthorized access while the device is in custody.

Built for chain of custody

What sets the Forensics Series apart from other GoDark bags is its focus on evidence handling. Each bag carries a unique serial number and a clear evidence tag window, so investigators can document and track seized devices from seizure through analysis.

Key features include:



Unique serial number on every bag

Clear evidence tag window

3 layers of GoDark RF shielding fabric

Inner felt liner that protects the shielding and extends the bag’s life

Shock-absorbing foam layer to cushion devices

500D water-resistant ballistic nylon exterior

Hook-and-loop closure

GoDark RF shielding fabric is independently lab tested to provide an average of 100 dB of attenuation between 200 MHz and 40 GHz. It meets IEEE 299-2006 and has passed the MIL-STD-188-125-2 test for High Altitude EMP shielding.

GoDark moved its line from the industry standard of 2 shielding layers to 3. While 2 layers passed law enforcement and military requirements, the upgrade adds durability and protection around supercharged towers and specialized equipment.

Three sizes, one standard

All three bags in the series share the same features and differ only in size. The phone bag is built for a single device. The tablet bag and laptop bag are recommended for larger devices and are also well suited for carrying multiple devices from a single scene.



Phone: Inside 8.25 x 4.75 in (21.0 x 12.1 cm)

Tablet: Inside 12.00 x 8.50 in (30.5 x 21.6 cm)

Laptop: Inside 13.25 x 16.50 in (33.7 x 41.9 cm)

No technical training is needed. Officers simply place the device in the bag and seal it to preserve evidence or block location tracking.

Availability

The GoDark Forensics Series is available now in phone, tablet, and laptop sizes.

Agencies can request a quote or government pricing through GoDark’s Law Enforcement page or by contacting sales@godarkbags.com or 1-778-359-1477.

About GoDark

GoDark Technologies Inc. designs RF-shielding Faraday bags for law enforcement, military, government, and consumer markets. GoDark sells into more than 40 countries, and its customers include the FBI, the U.S. Department of State, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.