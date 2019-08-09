Mark43 partners with Forensic Logic to break down data silos for law enforcement

The companies are bringing law enforcement into the 21st century by connecting Mark43’s software to Forensic Logic’s innovative public safety search engine and information network.

NEW YORK — Mark43, a leading cloud-based public safety software provider, today announced that it is partnering with Forensic Logic, the premier provider of search technology and cloud-based information capabilities to law enforcement. The partnership will waive any integration or set-up fees for the companies’ mutual customers to allow agencies to feed standard data from Mark43’s Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) and Records Management System (RMS) into Forensic Logic’s COPLINK X, a national search engine and analysis platform. By integrating the two systems, Mark43 and Forensic Logic are making data easily accessible for public safety officers.

Mark43’s RMS allows for efficient report writing and case investigation management in the cloud, while the CAD seamlessly aggregates and displays data during emergency response. Forensic Logic’s game-changing search technology normalizes the disparate universe of law enforcement data types and continuously optimizes its ranking algorithms to allow its users access to vital information with speed and ease. Through an out-of-the-box integration that will be free to mutual customers, the partnership will provide unprecedented access to information to drive law enforcement processes.

Law enforcement agency data has traditionally been siloed by divisions such as those between various data types and jurisdictions. Such unnecessary divisions can slow down and impede public safety officers’ ability to see the full picture at critical moments. To power informed decision-making, Mark43 and Forensic Logic are working together to break down informational barriers through technology. The partnership will be seamless, considering that Mark43 has already fed data into COPLINK, a data-sharing product that Forensic Logic acquired in 2017. Forensic Logic will also connect a link analysis tool to Mark43’s data lake to provide an out-of-the-box solution for intelligence units.

By partnering with Forensic Logic, which has the richest combination of public records and agency data in America, Mark43 is adding invaluable data capabilities to its growing ecosystem of over 30 tech partners.

“We look forward to working with Forensic Logic to bring mission-critical visibility to law enforcement processes,” said Florian Mayr, Co-Founder of Mark43. “By feeding Mark43’s data into COPLINK X through a seamless out-of-the-box integration, we’re providing our users with an easy solution to have all of the information that they need right at their fingertips.”

“We share a mission with Mark43 to make law enforcement technology simple, intuitive, and powerful,” said Brad Davis, CEO of Forensic Logic. “By working together to transcend data systems and silos, we can help ensure that every officer in America has instant access to the information they need to better protect themselves and the communities they serve.”

The offer will be valid through June 30, 2020 because this is a fiscal boundary for many agencies, but there is always the option to extend.

About Mark43

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.