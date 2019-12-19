Mark43 signs with California software licensing program to enable easier purchasing for agencies statewide

Mark43’s cloud-based solution has partnered with the government of California to make software more accessible and give agencies the best deal possible

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, today announced that it has signed a 3-year contract with the California Software Licensing Program (SLP) until September 25, 2022. The contract reduces the need for individual police departments to conduct repetitive acquisitions for proprietary software licenses and software upgrades. Instead of requests for proposal (RFPs), the SLP offers an easier and cost-effective procurement route that takes advantage of large volume discounts from major software publishers.

Mark43 is committed to providing a solution for California agencies, with a company office in Los Angeles and a number of major clients already signed in the state. The company chose to sign with the California SLP since it is the most widely used contract vehicle in the state, making it a familiar method for agencies to seamlessly procure Mark43. The SLP contract includes flexible payment options for all of Mark43’s products and services, which are ready to use for agencies of all sizes.

Mark43 offers an unprecedented single-platform solution for agencies that includes a cloud-based Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system and Records Management System (RMS). The company also offers Analytics, which places CAD and RMS data in the graphs, charts, tables, and maps to support full visibility throughout agencies’ day-to-day operations. The SLP contract is targeted for Cloud Software as a Service (SaaS) Products and is ideal for capabilities including Software, Maintenance & Support, Implementation, Training, and Installation.

Through the agreement, Mark43 negotiates extensive discounts with major software publishers that are then passed on to the state through the SLP contracts established with authorized resellers – VIP, SOS and Shade Partners. The contract keeps pricing consistent statewide and enables agencies to get the best deal for Mark43 across the board.

Mark43 is the technology provider of choice for over 70 agencies nationwide and has over 30 technology partners and integrations to maximize capabilities for clients. With 24/7/365 technical support and regular site visits, the award-winning company is dedicated to making officers’ lives easier. In Washington D.C., for example, the system saved 240,000 patrol hours each year, which is the equivalent of adding 110 full-time patrol officers. Past clients have described the Mark43 implementation process as “the smoothest transition of software in public safety.”

“We are excited at the opportunity that this contract signals for Mark43 in California.” said Matthew Polega, Co-Founder & Head of Marketing at Mark43. “Our goal is to make officers’ and department leaders’ lives easier through technology, from procurement to everyday operations.”

