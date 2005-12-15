Evi-Paq Introduces Bullet Catcher with Removable Grate

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - EVI-PAQ®, a brand of Armor Forensics and provider of solutions to the everyday problems of real-life crime scene field work, is pleased to introduce an updated and improved bullet catcher. The latest version includes a removable grate and welded, non-removable feet to ensure the highest stability. As with its previous model, the new bullet catcher is safe to use with most handguns and rifles, does not require expensive water tanks and includes a chamber filled with non-flammable Kevlar® fibers. (The useful life of the fibers is approximately 10,000 shots.)

To find out more information, or to place an order, please visit www.armorforensics.com or call (800)852-0300.

