Integrated Biometrics’ fingerprint scanners help US Customs & Border Protection catch fugitive

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Integrated Biometrics (IB), the world leader in mobile, FBI-certified biometric fingerprint scanners, revealed today that the recent arrest by the United States Customs & Border Protection Agency (CBP) of a fugitive sought for statutory rape was made possible due to the agency’s use of IB’s Kojak fingerprint scanner.

In the agency’s public announcement regarding the arrest, Gregory Alvarez, Port Director of the Laredo Port of Entry, said, “CBP recognizes the significance of bringing those charged with serious sex crimes to justice. We give these types of cases our utmost attention, hoping to give the victim and their family comfort, knowing the alleged attacker is now in custody.”

In April of 2019, the CBP purchased more than 5,000 Integrated Biometric Kojak ten-print scanners in a system-wide upgrade from older, outdated technology. Every day, the CBP welcomes nearly a million visitors to the country, screens more than 67,000 cargo containers, seizes nearly 6 tons of illicit drugs and arrests more than a thousand suspects.

“We are extremely proud of the work we do with the CBP and other law enforcement agencies around the world,” said David Gerulski, Integrated Biometrics Executive Vice President. “But it’s the human side of this story that really impacts us as people. Helping to stop vicious criminals, safeguarding an individual’s right to vote, guaranteeing access to healthcare and education, identifying disaster victims to bring closure to their families – these are the kinds of things that keep us going, and maintain our focus on being the best.”

