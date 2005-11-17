EVI-PAQ® Introduces the First Evidence Box With a Window

JACKSONVILLE, FL. - EVI-PAQ®, a brand of Armor Forensics and provider of solutions to the everyday problems of real-life crime scene field work, has introduced the first-ever evidence box with a window that allows users to view evidence without altering the chain of custody or unsealing the items. The windows allow anyone to record important information such as firearm serial numbers from the evidence without risking contamination.

The idea for this product came from Dick Rogers of the Armor Forensics sales team based on customer feedback he received from the field. “We found that many of our customers wanted a way to view and record critical evidence information without fear of contamination,” said Rogers. “Our experience with evidence boxes and industry knowledge combined to help us provide solutions for forensic professionals.”

These new boxes are as strong as regular Evi-Paq evidence boxes, and feature polystyrene windows with a cardboard flap that folds down to protect the window from being punctured or damaged. The new box also includes pre-punched holes in the back to allow easy tie-down of evidence.

To find out more information, or to place an order, please visit www.armorforensics.com or call 1-800-852-0300.

