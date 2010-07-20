GeoComm to Provide NG9-1-1 GIS Technologies for Synergem i3 ESInet in North Carolina

Nationwide - A three agency group in North Carolina will soon have one of the nation’s first NENA i3-compliant Emergency Services IP network (ESInet) supporting NG9-1-1 call routing. The Winston-Salem Police Department (PD), along with Surry County and the Eden Police Department, recently entered into a contractual agreement with Next Generation 9-1-1 Systems Integrator, Synergem, who will collectively implement an advanced, feature-rich NG9-1-1 i3 ESInet.

This i3 ESInet is a collaborative effort between Synergem, GeoComm, RedSky Technologies, and Avaya. Each of the four companies involved in implementing this system will work together to provide the technical and operational requirements for the NG9-1-1 i3 ESInet. The agencies will also provide Winston-Salem (PD) with a smooth transitional approach from their current legacy 9-1-1 network to an i3 NG9-1-1 network.

GeoComm is supplying the system’s Emergency Call Routing Function (ECRF) with GeoLynx Spatial Router, an IETF RFC 5222 compliant Location-to-Service Translation (LoST) server. The GeoLynx Spatial Router also provides the system’s i3 Location Validation Function (LVF). GeoComm’s ECRF provides nominal spatial routing information for the system’s Emergency Services Routing Proxy (ESRP), provided by Avaya. GeoComm’s GIS team will enhance the region’s data for NG9-1-1 call routing and location validation, and manage ECRF/LVF GIS database provisioning. In addition, GeoComm’s consulting team will assist in transitioning the current 9-1-1 ALI database to a Location Information Service (LIS) and subscriber database provided and operated by RedSky Technologies. This i3 ESInet will update existing call routing capabilities to allow for future i3 emergency call/session handling enhancements such as the reception of SMS text, IM, MMS, video, pictures, and NG9-1-1 additional data.

“Speaking for all of us here at GeoComm, we are excited and honored to be part of this historic undertaking and look forward to breaking new technical ground along with our partners Synergem, Avaya and RedSky,” said Tom Grones, GeoComm CEO. “As with most notable technological advances, we anticipate a challenging implementation but are confident in our ultimate success based upon the decades of combined experience that our consortium brings to bear on the tasks at hand.”

GeoLynx Spatial Router Benefits

• Improves response times by routing emergency calls to the correct PSAP faster

• Enables common location based selective call transfers across PSAPs using different 9-1-1 CPE/CTI brands

• Accomplishes fast routing changes in just a few seconds, such as to a virtual PSAP during a public event or large-scale manmade or natural disaster

• Seamlessly integrates with GeoComm’s Family of Products for GIS data provisioning to ECRF/LVF and for tactical GIS display for PSAPs and responders

• Uses industry leading ESRI ArcGIS server framework used by cities and counties across the country to leverage existing GIS data, staff, expertise, and investment, available to 9-1-1 Authorities

• Standards based to ensure compatibility with the nation’s emerging NG9-1-1 system and to provide international compatibility

