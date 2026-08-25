Tranquility AI Partners With University of South Carolina Upstate to Launch Nation’s First AI-Powered Criminal Justice Education and Cold Case Investigation Initiative

PRESS RELEASE

LAUREL, Md. — Tranquility AI, a leading provider of AI-powered investigative technology, today announced a strategic partnership with the University of South Carolina Upstate to launch the nation’s first initiative integrating AI-powered evidence analysis technology across criminal justice education, a regional crime analysis center, and student-led cold case investigations.

The partnership brings Tranquility AI’s platform, TimePilot, to three USC Upstate initiatives: the Upstate Crime Analysis Center (UCAC), the USC Upstate Criminal Justice Education Program, and the newly established USC Upstate Cold Case Team. Together, these programs will provide local law enforcement agencies with advanced investigative capabilities while giving students hands-on experience using the same technology used by public safety agencies in real criminal investigations.

The Upstate Crime Analysis Center (UCAC), located at USC Upstate’s George Dean Johnson, Jr. College of Business and Economics in Spartanburg, South Carolina, is a first-of-its-kind academic center that serves students, law enforcement analysts, and the community. The Center provides regional law enforcement agencies with analytical resources and technology that may not be available within their own departments. Through this program, TimePilot will become one of the technologies available to crime analysts and investigators working active cases in the Center.

“One of our goals is to give agencies of all sizes in the Upstate region of South Carolina access to new technologies that help them solve cases more effectively,” said Breanna Haney, Director of the Upstate Crime Analysis Center. “Adding TimePilot to our Center expands the resources available through UCAC and gives analysts and investigators another way to organize, analyze, and connect evidence across complex cases.”

USC Upstate’s Criminal Justice Education Program will also integrate TimePilot into its curriculum, giving students pursuing careers in crime analysis hands-on experience with the same technology used by law enforcement today. Using de-identified case files provided for educational purposes, students will learn how investigators search, analyze, and connect evidence to develop investigative leads and build stronger cases.

Beginning this fall, TimePilot will also support the launch of the USC Upstate Cold Case Team, a new internship program that places criminal justice students alongside local police departments and sheriff’s offices to assist with active cold case investigations. Selected students will use TimePilot to review evidence and help agencies generate new leads in long unsolved cases.

“Preparing the next generation of investigators means giving them experience with the tools they’ll use in the field,” said Michele Covington, Criminal Justice Professor at USC Upstate. “This initiative allows our students to apply what they’re learning in the classroom to real investigations and support agencies working to solve difficult cases.”

The partnership builds on TimePilot’s growing adoption among public safety agencies nationwide. The platform enables teams to quickly search complex data, uncover critical connections, and generate investigative work products—all while maintaining direct links to the original source material for verification.

“Law enforcement agencies are managing more digital evidence than ever before, and the way investigators and analysts are trained must evolve alongside it,” said Brad Bowers, Director of Law Enforcement – Strategic Solutions at Tranquility AI. “This initiative is about more than introducing new technology into the classroom. It’s about giving students meaningful experience supporting real investigations while strengthening the capabilities of the agencies they will one day serve.”

ABOUT TRANQUILITY AI

Tranquility AI is a technology company dedicated to enhancing criminal justice investigations through innovative solutions that increase speed, accuracy, and actionability. Its flagship product, TimePilot analyzes a wide range of case data and provides actionable insights and smart-search tools, empowering investigators to quickly surface critical evidence. Tranquility AI’s CJIS-compliant solutions serve as force multipliers for justice, enabling more effective and efficient investigative processes. Learn more at tranquility.ai.

ABOUT USC UPSTATE

The University of South Carolina Upstate is a comprehensive regional public university in Spartanburg, serving 5,000 students through more than 50 undergraduate and graduate programs. USC Upstate is ranked No. 1 among Best Colleges for Veterans and No. 2 among Top Public Schools among Regional Colleges in the South. The George Dean Johnson Jr. College of Business and Economics, now celebrating 15 years of educating and developing business leaders, reflects USC Upstate’s commitment to regional economic growth. With nearly 36,000 alumni—most living and working in the state—USC Upstate drives regional prosperity through education, innovation and service. The Spartans compete in 15 NCAA Division I sports as members of the Big South Conference. Learn more at uscupstate.edu.