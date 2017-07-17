Pa. police receive K-9 corps grant

The Reading Eagle

READING, Pa. — Reading’s police K-9 unit and six others from the region will share about $14,650 in funding from a new grant program administered by the Berks County Community Foundation.

The Richard Groff and Meda Kern K-9 Corps Endowment Fund was established in November, according to Jason Brudereck, director of communication for the foundation.

The initial grants are to be used to buy bulletproof armor or similar protective equipment for law enforcement K-9s and their handlers.

