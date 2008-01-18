Ray Allen Manufacturing Introduces Tac-Black Leather

For years Ray Allen customers have requested Black Leather Leads, Collars and Harnesses – and for years we’ve said we didn’t carry these products because Ray Allen quality struck-through leather hides were not available. Well that has now changed!

Our leather supplier has created a process that allows them to pressure-dye the leather without reducing the strength and durability. So now that we have the quality of leather you expect and demand from us, we proudly offer our new Black Leather Product Line: Tac-Black!

Ordering Information

Ray Allen Manufacturing

(800) 444-0404

www.rayallen.com

