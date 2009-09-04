Announcing Albuquerque, NM TASER Use of Force, Risk Management & Legal Strategies Seminar

Offered by TASER International in Conjunction with the New Mexico Sheriffs’ and Police Associations

TASER Use of Force, Risk Management and Legal Strategies Seminar for Chiefs, Sheriffs, Risk Managers, Mayors, City Counselors, County Commissioners, Legislators and Legal Advisors

TASER International, through the TASER Training Academy and in conjunction with the New Mexico Sheriffs’ and Police Association, has put together a one-day program specifically designed for law enforcement executives and government risk managers, legal counsels and medical advisors. Topics covered include an overview of TASER electronic control devices, use-of-force legal and policy issues, medical information and risk mitigation.

Attendees will receive substantial factual information as to how TASER electronic control devices incapacitate individuals, how these devices fit into law enforcement use-of-force deployment strategies, training considerations, various police recommendations (including IACP, PERF and others), what medical studies are being performed and the current findings, the effects of TASER devices on liability exposures and on reducing officers’ and suspects’ injuries.

Prerequisites: Attendance to this course is limited to current law enforcement executives and their designees, government legal counsels, risk managers and medical advisors.

Cost: Because the information contained in this presentation is of critical importance to law enforcement agencies everywhere, we have decided to offer these seminars FREE of charge in order to make it available to as many agencies as possible.

Date: Tuesday, November 03rd, 2009 from 1:00PM - 5:00PM

Location: Radisson

2500 Carlisle Blvd. NE

Albuquerque, NM 87110

To register for this course, please visit www.TASEREvents.com/chiefs. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Training@TASER.com or 1-800-978-2737 option #7.