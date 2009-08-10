Announcing TASER X26 & Advanced TASER M26 Certified Instructor Course

Hosted by Prescott Police Department

Instructed by Master Instructors Chris Jeffreys & John Salazar

Where: Prescott Police Department

222 S. Marina St.

Prescott, AZ 86303

When: Tuesday, August 18th, 2009 8:00a.m. to 5:00p.m.

Cost: $295 new instructor certification or $125 for recertifying instructors

Registration: Please register via the Training Events page of the TASER International website, www.taser.com/training/Pages/events.aspx. Registration is managed by the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC). Just click on either the new instructor or recertifying instructor links to register for the class. You will be taken to the NWTC website for registration.

You will need to “Create a New Agency” unless your department has previously registered with NWTC. When finished registering, you will need to use a credit card for payment. When enrolled, all students will receive a confirmation email with username and password that must be used to access the online block of training.

Attire: The dress is casual. Bring your department TASER holster (if applicable). Hoslters will be provided for those who need them. Bring your duty belt with NO firearms, ammo or weapons of any kind.

RSVP: Registration is required as the online class is a prerequisite before attending the practical day with a TASER Master Instructor. Class limit is 25 attendees.

This is your chance for certification as a TASER X26 and Advanced TASER M26 Certified Instructor. As a TASER Instructor, you can certify law enforcement, correctional and military personnel as Certified Users of the M26 and X26. U.S. Law enforcement agencies currently using our technology have significantly reduced officer and suspect injuries in the line of duty.

*This course has an online block AND one day of in-classroom practical training*

If your department would like to attend, please complete the registration process on the Training Events page of our website, www.TASER.com.