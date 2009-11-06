Announcing the TASER Electronic Control Devices Instructor Course, February 11 and 12, 2010

Hosted by Prescott Police Department

Instructed by Master Instructor Ian Quaranta

Where: Prescott Police Department

222 S. Marina St.

Prescott, AZ 86303

When: Thursday, February 11th and Friday, February 12th, 2010

8:00AM to 5:00PM

Newly certifying instructors need to complete a 4 hour block of online training and attend BOTH practical days listed above

Re-certifying TASER Instructors must complete an 8 hour block of online training and attend the second day of the practical session (Day 2)

Cost: $395 New Certification or $195 Re-Certification

Registration: Please register via the Training Events page of the TASER International website, http://www.taser.com/training/Pages/events.aspx. Please read all registration directions and click on either the new instructor or recertifying instructor link. Registration is managed by the Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC). You will need to “Create a New Agency” unless your department has previously registered with NWTC. When enrolled, all students will receive a confirmation email of enrollment with a username and password.

Attire: The dress is casual. Bring your department TASER holster (if applicable). Holsters will be provided for those who need them. Bring your duty belt with NO firearms, ammo or weapons of any kind.

RSVP: Registration is required as the online class is a prerequisite before attending the practical day with a TASER Master Instructor. Class limit is 25 attendees.

This is your chance for certification as an instructor for the TASER X3, X26, XREP and the X12 less-lethal shotgun platform. As a TASER Instructor, you may certify law enforcement, correctional and military personnel as Certified Users of TASER devices. U.S. Law enforcement agencies currently using our technology have significantly reduced officer and suspect injuries in the line of duty.

