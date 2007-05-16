Cleveland Clinic Study Demonstrates TASER X26 Does Not Affect Short-Term Function of Implantable Pacemakers and Defibrillators

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in advanced electronic control devices announced today the publication of a study by Cleveland Clinic. According to the peer reviewed study published in Europace, by the European Society of Cardiology®, a standard electrical discharge from a TASER® X26 electronic control device (ECD) does not affect the integrity of implantable pacemakers and defibrillators and did not trigger an implantable cardioverter defibrillator (ICD) shock in devices programmed to the standard non-committed shock delivery mode.

As is well known, implantable cardiac devices are sometimes susceptible to malfunction as a result of electromagnetic interference (EMI). EMI can result in many undesirable consequences, including damage to internal circuitry, oversensing, undersensing, failure to pace, failure to capture, power on reset, triggering of elective replacement indicators or inappropriate defibrillation shocks.

This study evaluated the immediate effects of TASER X26 discharges on the function of various models of pacemakers and ICDs from the three major manufacturers. A small 50 lb (28 kg.) anesthetized adult pig served as an animal model. It concluded that the TASER X26 discharges do not affect the short-term functional integrity of implantable pacemakers and defibrillators even when the darts are placed in a manner to surround the implanted device. Also, the standard ECD application duration of five seconds should not trigger an ICD shock in devices programmed to the standard non-committed shock delivery mode.

“A standard five-second TASER X26 application does not affect the functional integrity of pacemakers and defibrillators,” said Dr. Lakkireddy, who was the primary investigator for this study. Dr. Lakkireddy was an electrophysiology fellow at the Cleveland Clinic at the time of the study and is now a clinical assistant professor of medicine at the University of Kansas Hospital and a practicing cardiac electrophysiologist at the Bloch Heart Rhythm Center in Kansas City, KS.

This study was presented as an abstract at the Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) 2007 28th Annual Sessions in Denver, CO on May 12, 2007. The full manuscript was electronically published in Europace and is available at: http://europace.oxfordjournals.org/cgi/reprint/eum058?ijkey=v5zONNAwEzrMZP5&keytype=ref.

This study was funded by an educational grant from TASER International. The funding source had no input on the study design, organization, results and manuscript preparation. None of the contributing authors have any kind of financial or any other conflict of interest with the funding source.

