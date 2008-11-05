Hold’Em for Heroes Poker Tournament at Fort McDowell Casino to benefit TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers

Two-day tournament on November 21-22 to be co-hosted by 11-Time World Series of Poker Winner Phil Hellmuth and Country Music Super Star Mark Wills

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., November 6, 2008 – The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers in association with the Fort McDowell Casino in Arizona today announced the schedule for its 4th Annual Hold’Em for Heroes Charity Poker Tournament on November 21-22, 2008 at Fort McDowell Casino in Fort McDowell, Arizona. The two-day charity event will be co-hosted by 11-time World Series of Poker® winner Phil Hellmuth and County Music Star Mark Wills. The events will kick-off on Friday, November 21 with two separate general poker tournaments beginning at 2:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. respectively. A high roller tournament will be played on Saturday, November 22 beginning at 12:00 noon Dozens of celebrities from screen, sports and poker are schedule to participate in the high rollers tournament on Saturday.

The top three winners from each of the three poker tournaments will play in at the final table Saturday night for a chance to win a seat at the 2009 World Series of Poker.

More information about either playing in or becoming a sponsor of the TASER Foundation Hold’Em for Heroes poker tournament can be found by visiting www.HoldemforHeroes.com.

“We are thrilled that Phil Hellmuth again will be joining us as a host for our poker tournament this year,” said Kathy Hanrahan, TASER Foundation Chief Executive Officer. “Phil Hellmuth is a huge draw and anyone who watches the World Series of Poker knows that he brings his A-game to whatever he does. His continued commitment to the TASER Foundation and the families of fallen officers in the United States and Canada comes directly from his heart.”

“In addition to being a huge country music star, Mark Wills is also a Reserve Deputy Sheriff in Georgia,” added Hanrahan. “He has been a strong supporter and true friend of TASER Foundation for many years and we are excited to have him as a host for this main fundraising event for the Foundation.”

About the Fort McDowell Casino

The Fort McDowell Casino is just minutes away from Scottsdale and Mesa, 1 mile east of Shea Blvd on Highway 87. Visit www.fortmcdowellcasino.com for more details.

About the TASER Foundation

The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with tax exempt status from the IRS. It was established in November 2004 with the mission to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty by providing financial support to their families. It is the only organization that provides direct financial benefits to families of fallen officers from federal, state/province, county, and local law enforcement organizations in the United States and Canada.

For further information contact Kathy Hanrahan, CEO of the TASER Foundation at Kathy@TASER.com or call 480-905-2012. Visit the TASER Foundation website at www.TASERFoundation.org for facts and video.