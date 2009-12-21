TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers Raises more than $550,000 from the 2009 “Hold ‘em for Heroes” Celebrity Weekend

Scottsdale, Ariz. – The TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers generated more than $550,000 in gross donations during its fifth annual “Hold’em for Heroes” celebrity tournament weekend held November 19-21, 2009.

The weekend’s events featured three days of poker tournaments at the Fort McDowell Casino, including a “high roller” event filled with more than 35 celebrities from: the World Series of Poker® (WSOP), professional sports teams, television, movies, and artists from the country and hip hop genres. Many of these same players also participated in the charity’s first celebrity golf tournament played at the beautiful WeKoPa Golf Club in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

The returning hosts for the events were the 11-time WSOP Champion, Phil Hellmuth and Country Music Recording Artist, Mark Wills.

During the weekend’s activities, local players had the opportunity to golf with celebrities like Richard Karn of “Home Improvement” and play their best poker hands against champions like Phil Hellmuth, Antonio Esfandiari, Layne Flack, and local poker hero Tom Schneider for the chance to win a $10,000 seat in the 2010 World Series of Poker tournament held in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mark Rubin, a local player won the event, with Jeff Madsen, one of the WSOP celebrity players taking second.

Kathy Hanrahan, the CEO for the TASER Foundation commented, “The results achieved for the 2009 “Hold’em for Heroes” event was a great way to end the year. We were encouraged by the level of support achieved in such a tough economy.”

“We would like to thank the local community for their continued support of this very worthwhile cause, and our premium corporate sponsors: Fort McDowell Casino, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Arizona, Hillard Heintze, TASER International, the Poker Players’ Alliance, and Hogue Printing Solutions for underwriting the key expenses and making the event possible,” added Hanrahan. “A special thank you is also necessary for the men and women of law enforcement who attended the event, and to the very special family members of our fallen Arizona officers. This weekend was to honor these heroes, and to remind them that the TASER Foundation will be here to help law enforcement and its families in their time of need.”

For more information on the event, or to see or purchase photographs from the tournament weekend, please email SupportingtheFamily@TASERFoundation.org.

To learn more about how you can assist the TASER Foundation in its mission to help these families during their time of need, please visit www.TASERFoundation.org, or call 1-800-978-2737, extension 2012. Every dollar raised makes a difference in their lives, and lets the families know how grateful we are for their sacrifice.

About the TASER Foundation

The TASER Foundation distributes financial memorial grants to the families of fallen officers in the United States and Canada through donations and an initial endowment of $1,000,000. More than half of the initial endowment came in direct contribution from TASER International employees with the balance contributed by the company. Onetime grants are available only upon request by chiefs of police and sheriffs as well as federal law enforcement executives in the name of sworn officers killed in the line of duty since August 1, 2004. The TASER Foundation’s mission is to honor the service and sacrifice of local and federal law enforcement officers in the United States and Canada lost in the line of duty by providing financial support to their families. TASER International bears all of the administrative costs of the TASER Foundation in order to ensure 100 percent of all donations are distributed to the families of fallen officers. For further information contact Kathy Hanrahan, President and CEO of the TASER Foundation at Kathy@TASER.com or call 800-978-2737, extension 2012. Visit the TASER Foundation website at www.TASERFoundation.org for facts and video.