TASER International Receives Order for 443 TASER X26 Electronic Control Devices from United States Marshals Service

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), a market leader in digital evidence solutions and electronic control devices (ECDs), today announced an order from the United States Marshals Service for 443 TASER® X26™ ECDs. The order will ship in the fourth quarter of 2009.

“There is nothing more rewarding to our company than providing products that help federal agents protect life” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “We are grateful for the opportunity to serve government officials in their efforts to minimize risks and increase safety.”

About TASER International, Inc.

Note to Investors

