TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers’ “Drive to Remember” Arrives in Washington, DC

On Wednesday, May 13 – 4:00 p.m., Guardian One arrives in Washington, DC culminating the 5,100 mile TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers “Drive to Remember” to memorialize the 141 men and women of law enforcement officers who gave their lives in the line of duty during 2008 in Canada and the United States.

Where:

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, 400 Block “E” Street NW, between 4th and 5th Streets (front near the reflecting pool)

Who:



- Sgt. Steve Gibson, Vancouver Police Dept. – Guardian One driver

- Craig Prystay - Guardian One driver

- Mark Wills – Country Music Star, TASER Foundation Board member --

- Don “Wolf” Yates – American Gladiator

- Valerie “Siren” Waugaman – American Gladiator

Contact:

Kathy Hanrahan CEO, TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers 602-410-3375 (cell)

About the “Drive to Remember”

In 2008, 141 officers in the United States and Canada were tragically killed while on duty. The average age of an officer lost in the line of duty is only 38-years-old.

The “Drive to Remember” is the TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers’ campaign to raise awareness for these heroes, and to reassure the families and their agencies that their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

On April 28, 2009, Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Gibson and Craig Prystay departed Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada in a special Hummer ® H3 named the Guardian One. During the 12-day “Drive to Remember,” Gibson and Prystay drove the Guardian One more than 5,100 miles though 19 states, one Canadian province and more than 25 major cities attending many special events honoring law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty in 2008 and in prior years.

Guardian One displays the names of each officer killed in the line of duty in 2008. Signatures and messages of the officers’ loved ones have been added to the Guardian One during its cross county “Drive.” The special Hummer also displays an inspirational letter written by Allison Eales to her father, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper David “Rocky” Eales, which became the motivation for the “Drive to Remember.” In her letter to her father, Allison thanks him for teaching her courage even through his death, expresses her pride that he knew the difference between right and wrong, and sadly gave the ultimate sacrifice trying to do what was right. Sgt. Gibson felt compelled to share Allison’s letter with as many people as possible.

[text of letter can be found at www.salutehonor.org]

The Guardian One Hummer will be on display in Washington, DC for the remainder of National Police Week at the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #1 located at 200 K Street, NW.

About the TASER Foundation for Fallen Officers

The TASER Foundation for Fallen Police Officers is a 501c(3) charitable organization which honors the service and sacrifice of fallen law enforcement officers from the United States and Canada by providing financial and educational support to their families.

The TASER Foundation was established in 2004 as a way to give back to the law enforcement community. To date the TASER Foundation has been able to help more than 640 families by distributing nearly $2,200,000 in grants. Since TASER International bears all administrative costs, 100% of the donations made to the Foundation go directly to the families of fallen officers.

Since day one, the TASER Foundation strives to provide help to the families of fallen officers by sending a check to the family within 48 hours upon verification of the grant request. Amy Ricks, wife of Seward County, KS Deputy Cory Ricks wrote,

“This gift was a god send. There was a delay in the processing of Cory’s life insurance and with the TASER Foundation’s gift it allowed me to keep the house payments current. The grant helped take the worry away and since my daughter was only a few weeks old, worrying about money was the last thing I needed. The grant money also allowed me to start a savings account for the kid’s college fund.”

To learn more about the TASER Foundation, or the Drive to Remember, please go to www.TASERFoundation.org.