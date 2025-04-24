City of Norman Oklahoma selects RGB Spectrum to power its new traffic management center

PRESS RELEASE

ALAMEDA, Calif. — RGB Spectrum, a global leader in mission-critical video solutions for real-time decision support, today announced that the City of Norman, Oklahoma has selected the company to deliver a video processing and control system for its new Traffic Management Center (TMC). This innovative display approach will replace the traditional front-of-room screen with personal console-based video walls, setting a new standard for operational efficiency.

Designed in partnership with global engineering and design firm Stantec, the new system redefines what’s possible in compact, efficient traffic management environments. At the core of the deployment is RGB Spectrum’s Zio 4000 series video processor, XtendPoint KVM-over-IP, and RGB Rack PCs, enabling seamless, customized workflows to operators.

“Norman’s commitment to cutting-edge technology ensures we can effectively monitor traffic patterns and enhance safety for all who live, work, and travel through our city,” said David R. Riesland, City Transportation Engineer, City of Norman. “This project has been over 15 years in the making, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that long-time vision finally become reality. We’re excited to partner with RGB Spectrum to implement a best-in-class solution that supports our mission.”

The new 2,300 square-foot facility will be transformed from a shell space into a highly functional center, including three offices, an operations room, and an IT room. Within the operations space, four operators oversee five discrete networks — ranging from ATMS/ITS and enterprise to public safety, security, and web administration — through a fully distributed architecture. Each operator will have access to five dedicated Rack PCs located remotely in the IT room, allowing for quiet, clutter-free workstations and centralized maintenance.

Using RGB Spectrum’s XtendPoint KVM-over-IP with multiviewing capability, operators control and interact with any PC across any network from their consoles. The upper displays at each station serve as personalized “videowalls,” dynamically combining a mix of sources. Each operator can mirror a common display layout or configure their own unique, task-specific view. In total, any operator can control and view any or all of the 20 Rack PCs, providing a flexible and resilient operations environment.

Whether deploying a centralized videowall or a decentralized, operator-specific layout, RGB Spectrum delivers the mission-critical performance and adaptability that modern traffic management centers demand. Learn more at www.rgb.com.

RGB Spectrum is a leading designer and manufacturer of mission-critical, real-time audio-visual solutions for civilian, government, and military client bases. The company offers integrated hardware, software, and control systems to satisfy the most demanding requirements. Since 1987, RGB Spectrum has been dedicated to helping our customers achieve Better Decisions. Faster. Learn more at rgb.com.