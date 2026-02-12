What 54 years in policing taught me about leadership

By Chief Gerald Garner

Over 54 years in policing, I have watched leaders of all ranks succeed while others have failed. It is often easy to recognize many of the things that made these people successes or failures at leading others. Near the top of the list is how these people are regarded by their subordinates.

If you are a law enforcement leader — or aspire to be — here is an experience-proven list of what cops want:

1. You demonstrate that you actually care about your people.

Your officers want to know that they are more to you than a badge number to fill a beat. Little personal touches can mean a lot. Texts, emails and handwritten notes are almost universally appreciated when someone has done a great job with something. Even more welcome may be a sincere, oral “attaboy” or “attagirl” from someone he or she respects — you. It costs you nothing.

Also, stay in close enough touch with your people to know if there’s a new baby, serious illness at home or a problem of some sort in an officer’s life away from work. A simple “great job” or “how can I help?” from the boss can feel priceless. But when you give praise or concern, be sure that it is merited. Cops are pretty good at detecting insincerity.

2. You don’t vanish during tough times.

When things are not going well is when your people need you the most. Your presence and high visibility are important. Your people need to see you as the rock in the flood. Attitudes are contagious, for better or worse. They need to observe that you maintain a positive, upbeat demeanor in the storm. They need to hear from you that they will be all right; things will get better. Normalcy will return.

3. You are still willing to do a cop’s job when necessary.

Your people need to see evidence that you will pitch in and get your hands dirty if your officers need help. That may mean standing on a perimeter in the cold, directing traffic or helping wrestle a violent drunk. It matters not whether you are a sergeant or the chief of police.

Your troops expect you to get involved when it might feel easier to turn off the police radio. They won’t expect you to be the best cop on the street. They will expect you to have a cop’s sense.

4. You make your expectations clear and are consistent about them.

Most cops do a pretty good job of doing what they are supposed to do if they know what they are supposed to do. Great leaders make their expectations crystal clear. Your officers also need to know that what was good on Monday is still permitted on Tuesday. They additionally want to see consistency in their leader’s demeanor and treatment of them. They do not want to come to work wondering whether today they are working for Luke Skywalker or Darth Vader.

5. You are willing and able to serve as a positive role model.

Simply put, you want your people to think (even though they may never say it out loud) that they want to be just like you when they grow up. That means you must do your best to do it right, on duty and off. Even when you may not realize it, your people are watching. That doesn’t mean you can never make a mistake or have a bad day, but you have a lot less wiggle room for behavior than the average Joe or Josephine. That’s OK, and hopefully you realized it when you signed up for the leadership position you now hold or seek.

In the video below, Gordon Graham outlines the essential qualities of effective law enforcement leadership. His message is clear: never stop learning, enforce the rules and always do the right thing.

6. You readily admit it when you are wrong.

It’s closely related to the requirement of taking advice from your troops. They realize that no one can be right every time. They know that human beings — even you — can make good-faith mistakes. They will admire a leader who acknowledges when he or she has erred and knows what should have been said or done instead. It is one more way for your officers to see you as a very normal and admirable person.

7. You are open and approachable but don’t come across as a used car salesman.

Your people want you to be someone they can be around without worrying about getting their heads bitten off. They want to be able to comfortably converse with you about the job. But they also need to feel comfortable talking with you about anything besides work.

They hope that you will realize that it’s OK to smile or laugh when appropriate. You really do not have to go around with a consistently sour disposition or act as if all the weight of the world is on your shoulders. Once again, sincerity is paramount. Painted-on smiles won’t do the job.

8. You are not ashamed to wear the uniform.

One chief was known for only wearing his uniform to police funerals, if then. Another chief’s troops joked that their Big Boss must have lost his gun because he was never seen wearing it.

Donning your agency’s uniform may not be a requirement of your position in the department. Nevertheless, many of your people will appreciate seeing you in it on occasion. And if you happen to be a uniformed services leader, consider wearing your uniform on a regular basis. It is very likely that your people want you to show you are proud of what you all do for a living.

9. You don’t implement change more rapidly than your people can handle it.

It’s probable that you have some great ideas about making things better, especially if you are new to your assignment. That’s a good thing. But realize that your officers need a little time to acclimate to a major change before you hit them with another one.

And here’s a warning: Refrain from carrying on long and loud about “changing the culture,” even if that is what you are trying to do. You doubtlessly mean well because you quickly detected that the existing culture truly needed changing. But your people may take it as a condemnation of them and their previous efforts. Just let it be known that you are all going to be doing something a bit differently and avoid use of the “C” word.

10. You are firm but fair in disciplinary matters.

Your officers know that your job description includes assuring that things get done and done right. They also realize that when serious violations of the rules occur, you are expected to do something about it, and that may include discipline. But they also expect that any corrective action you impose is done with an honest review of all the relevant facts and never done arbitrarily, with no consideration for the human recipient of the discipline.

At the same time, your people likely know who is doing the work the right way and who isn’t. They expect you to know it, too, and deal firmly with anyone who is not carrying his or her share of the load. (Recall the expression, “If you don’t deal with the bad, you will lose the good.”) No one wants you to enjoy imposing discipline. But both your subordinates and your superiors will expect you to get it done, both promptly and fairly, when it is clearly necessary.

11. You take the time to listen.

Your officers know that there are times in this line of work where instant obedience to the supervisor’s directions is necessary, perhaps to save a life. But there are plenty of other times when you need to hear their concerns, questions, advice and requests.

Hearing these may result in a better product, with — in this case — the “better product” being the effective and safe handling of a situation. Be certain that you virtually always have time for your officers’ input. You may find yourself very pleased with the outcome.

12. You demonstrate both self-confidence and self-control.

Most, if not all, of your people want to be proud of their boss. They want you to consistently demonstrate command presence that does not stray into arrogance or conceit. They expect that when you show up on a scene, without saying a word, you transmit the message that “the boss is here; it’s going to be all right.”

That means no slouching around with your hands in your pants pockets while exhibiting an expression that says you would much rather be somewhere else. You, after all, are in charge. You must act like it.

13. You advocate for your people and defend them — when necessary.

You are your team’s representative and spokesperson to your own bosses. You also are the one your officers will expect to stand up for them steadfastly when they have done the job you asked of them, but are questioned or criticized for doing it. That expectation remains whether the challenge emanates from within or outside of the department.

14. You must never forget what concerned you as a frontline cop.

Remember what worried or even angered you when you were a first-line ground pounder. You probably were not too fond of Monday morning quarterbacking from those who were not even there. Very likely, officer safety and the need for excellent equipment were extremely important to you.

You wanted and needed understanding and respect from “the brass” who didn’t do the police officer’s job anymore. You wanted them to realize that although you may not have done it “by the book,” your solution to a real-world problem worked just fine. Do your best to keep these things in mind now that you are part of “the brass.”

Conclusion

You doubtlessly can identify other things that your team has a right to expect of you. That’s good; keep them in mind as you fulfill the role of a highly effective law enforcement leader. Know, too, that in any line of work, law enforcement included, success requires a team effort. You are your team’s captain, whether you lead five or 500. Your team members expect you to get off the bench and play.

About the author

Chief Gerald Garner recently retired after 54 years in law enforcement, 20 of them spent as CEO at three different departments. Chief Garner has lectured widely on law enforcement leadership. He has authored 16 books and over 200 articles on law enforcement topics. He holds a master’s degree in administration of justice.