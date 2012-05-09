EmFinders Marks 100th Rescue Milestone

Emergency Locator System Has Helped Local Officials Recover 100 Missing Persons

FRISCO, Texas - EmFinders®, makers of the first and only cellular-based emergency locator system, today announced that it has enabled the 100th rescue of a missing person. The company’s wristwatch-style device, called the EmSeeQ®, integrates directly with the E-9-1-1 emergency response system, helping local rescue teams recover lost persons nationwide. The 100th rescue took place in Hemet, California, near Riverside.

A 73-year-old man with Alzheimer’s, who was wearing an EmFinders emergency locator device, was reported missing from his home early Monday morning, February 13, 2012. The device was activated and reported its location to the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff’s Department was able to quickly recover the individual and return him safely to his home.

“The EmSeeQ device was activated and placed a 9-1-1 call at 5:54 a.m.,” said Sergeant James Rayls of the Riverside Sheriff’s Department. “We located the missing person at 6:05 a.m. We were extremely impressed with the rapid response, which not only helped us quickly locate the missing individual but eliminated the need to call in additional resources, such as search dogs and helicopters.”

“We are proud to have played a role in so many successful rescues,” said Patrice McAree, President of EmFinders. “The EmSeeQ helps first responders quickly locate cognitively-impaired individuals and bring them home safely. We’re pleased to have assisted in averting potential tragedies by accurately pinpointing the location of wandering individuals. We’re also proud of the fact that we have a 100% success rate in locating missing individuals who are wearing an active device.”

Used by caregivers of patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia as well as by parents of children with autism, EmFinders devices provide peace of mind by ensuring that a wandering loved one can be rapidly located using a unique cellular location technology. The device is an effective safety measure throughout the country and works virtually anywhere cell phone service is available.

EmSeeQ devices have been instrumental in the recovery of numerous individuals who were unable to find their way home, preventing possible tragedies, such as serious injuries or even death due to exposure or hazards like bodies of water.

“The faster rescue teams can locate and recover wandering individuals, the higher the likelihood of a positive outcome,” noted McAree. “EmFinders technology played a crucial role in these 100 successful rescues because local rescuers didn’t have to conduct a search — the device accurately indicated each individual’s location so that the rescue could take place quickly.”

The device is more effective than GPS-based locators because it can work inside structures or in areas in which there is GPS signal interference. To activate a search, caregivers call 9-1-1, receiving a case number from emergency officials, and then call EmFinders toll-free so that the company can activate the device. The national E-9-1-1 emergency location system then allows local rescuers to receive an accurate location via advanced cellular signal triangulation technology.

EmSeeQ devices are affordably priced, and the service plan costs approximately $35 per month. For more information about the EmSeeQ device, visit www.emfinders.com.

About EmFinders

EmFinders, based in Frisco, TX, is a new technology company that has developed a device and subscription service for locating people with Alzheimer’s or other impaired adults and children who wander and become lost. The wearable device and locator service uses advanced cellular technology to locate lost individuals, even if they wander inside a building, under a structure or just about anywhere. The device becomes activated on remote command and the locator service works in coordination with emergency responders. EmFinders is a privately held subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation attributed to the Liberty Capital group (NASDAQ: LMCA), which owns a broad range of electronic retailing, media, communications and entertainment businesses. For more information, visit www.emfinders.com.