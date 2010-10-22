ShadowOps GPS Tracking Solutions is Now Offering Real Time Tracking of BlackBerry Mobile Phones

ShadowOps GPS Tracking Solutions a Missouri based GPS tracking company announces the release of their New BlackBerry Tracking APP.

Law Enforcement agents can now track virtually any blackberry mobile phone from the same ShadowOps Online Tracking Interface used to track all ShadowOps GPS tracking devices.

Users can receive motion detection alerts, set and be alerted to Geo-Fence breach and track agency personnel in real time from any online computer, iPhone, or Android Mobile device.

ShadowOps raises the bar with innovative tracking interface development and continuous product enhancements based on law enforcement specifications.