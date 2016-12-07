Visit Telrepco at the 2016 CPCA Winter Meeting and Mini Expo

CROMWELL, Conn. — Telrepco will have a booth next week at the Connecticut Police Chiefs Association 2016 Winter Meeting & Mini Expo on Thursday, December 15th at the Radisson Hotel Cromwell in Cromwell, CT.

Telrepco will be displaying new and refurbished Panasonic Toughbooks and related accessories, the Panasonic Arbitrator in-car video and the newly introduced Panasonic Body Worn Camera, as well as new Getac ruggedized laptops and tablets.

Representatives will also hold a table raffle for a $100 Visa Gift Card.

Telrepco provides ruggedized mobile computing solutions, specializing in Panasonic Toughbooks, peripherals, and vehicle mounting solutions, as well as mobile evidence capture solutions, and we would love to meet you to discuss how Telrepco can assist you with your department’s mobile computing needs. Telrepco is also an authorized Toughbook warranty repair center, offering many value added services such as our Toughbook Trade-in Program, Toughbook Repair Services, Extended Warranties, and more.

Connecticut Police Chiefs Association 2016 Winter Meeting & Mini Expo

When: Thursday December 15th

Time: 8:00am - 2pm

Where: The Radisson Hotel Cromwell; 100 Berlin Rd, Cromwell, CT

About Telrepco

