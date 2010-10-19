New Getac S400 Semi-Rugged Notebook Designed Specifically for Utilities, Public Safety, Field Service, and Military Applications

Bright 700 NITs Multi-touch Display, Intel Core i5 Processor, Intel vPro IT Remote Management and IP5X and MIL-STD 810G Make S400 Perfect Solution for Demanding Work Environments

IRVINE, CA. -- Getac Inc., a leading innovator and manufacturer of rugged computers that meet the demands of field-based applications, announced the introduction of its new S400 semi-rugged notebook specifically designed for use in a variety of field applications including utilities, field service, public safety, as well as military applications including vehicle and office use.

The S400 offers two processor options including the powerful Intel CoreTM i5 2.4 GHz processor, MAX 2.93 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. The S400 incorporates several features essential for field use including a bright, 700 NITS display with glove-friendly multi-touch touch screen technology, water resistant keyboard with optional backlit keys, IP5X and MIL-STD 810G compliant for temperature, shock, vibration and optional Gobi™ 2000 mobile broadband technology. With an integrated Gobi 2000 mobile broadband card, the S400 can be easily configured for multi-carrier wireless deployments.

The S400 body is made using Getac’s new KryptoShell™ body material. This new KryptoShell body allows the S400 to meet or exceed MIL-STD-810G temperature, shock, vibration specifications including a 2.5 foot drop on six faces.

“With the power of an Intel Core i5 Processor, a 700 NIT multi-touch display option and Gobi 2000 mobile broadband technology options, the S400 is ideal for the demanding mobile workforce,” explains Jim Rimay, president, Getac. “Where the impact of a speed bump, the vibration of a diesel engine and the cold winter temperature would wreak havoc on a traditional consumer grade laptop, the S400 excels.”

The S400 also offers an integrated Smart Card reader and finger print reader to meet security requirements by government and corporate data management departments. Additionally, the S400 can be configured with Intel® vPro™ technology enabling IT specialists to maximize hardware-assisted security to better maintain, manage, and protect their business PCs. Programmable hot keys can be custom set to trigger common actions or act as an emergency key for safety applications. The S400 was designed to be wirelessly connected and features a host of wireless options from Bluetooth, WLAN to 3G WWAN.

The new S400 starts at $1,799 MSRP* and will begin shipping at the end of November. The S400 is backed by a 3-year manufacturer’s warranty.