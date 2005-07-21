OPUS Solutions’ ATX Mobile-PC is Designed Specifically for Use in an Automotive Environment

The Opus Solutions, Inc. ATX Vehicle Workstation is the ideal mobile-PC solution for patrol vehicles. Designed specifically for use in an automotive environment, this product brings a new dimension to your PC’s mobility. Just get in your vehicle and start the engine; your PC is ready to go. When you switch off the ignition the PC can go into shut down, standby or hibernate modes automatically, no switch to fiddle or fuss.

Designed to accommodate a full ATX motherboard, the ATX Vehicle Workstation can enjoy the wide selection of hardware and software available for the PC platform, providing a fully expandable computer at a reasonable system cost. Unlike laptops, the system can be upgraded, when required, without losing all of the initial investment.

Constructed from heavy gauge aluminum sheet metal, the case is ruggedly built to withstand the shock and vibration encountered in a tough mobile environment. Although tough, the case still provides easy accessibility to I/Os, cables and CD/ DVD ROM Drive or removable Hard Drive. Cables and I/O connectors are covered for protection from accidental damage by a removable front panel featuring a security lock to prevent unauthorized access inside the unit. The hard drive is protected from shock and vibration by a specially designed isolation mount. A daughter card retaining bracket prevents cards from sliding out during shock and vibration.

The ATX Vehicle Workstation’s DC-DC Power supply uses state-of-the-art technologies and the most advanced techniques to maximize efficiency, performance and reliability. A micro-controller governs various functions of operation. The automobile battery voltage is monitored to protect against deep discharge. The ignition lead is monitored to start the PC when the vehicle is turned on and also to implement a safe shutdown procedure. ATX motherboard signals are controlled to provide smooth power-up and power down sequences. In addition, the supply also responds to shut down, stand-by and hibernate mode and can be programmed to shut down the PC with a delay of up to one hour.

Features:

12V or 24V models

Ignition or ON/OFF switch input

Automatic shutdown at low battery voltage

Wide input voltage

Load dump protected

High efficiency (extended battery life)

Does not reboot PC during engine crank

Delayed shutdown

Simple to install

1 x 3.5" hard drive mount with shock & vibration isolation

1 x 5.25" bay fron accessible (CD/DVD or removable HDD)

4 pin cam lock for security

Optional Case vibration protection available

Flexible mounting options

