Raytheon to Provide Mobile Data Computer System to Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department

Marlborough, Mass.-- Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) has been awarded a $19.9 million contract to supply a mobile data computer system to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, the largest sheriff’s department in the world.

The Raytheon system will significantly improve data rates from the old system, enabling LASD to extend its desktop capabilities and applications to the vehicles.

For the first time, the department’s vehicle systems will have access to applications such as the Sheriff’s Data Network, mug-shot downloads, fingerprint programs, geo-positioning systems, e-mail, and Internet access.

“This mobile data computer system will improve the capabilities of the department by allowing deputies to quickly share information more efficiently in the field, resulting in a safer environment for the deputies and the public,” said Bill Iannacci, director of Civil Communications, Raytheon Network Centric Systems. “In addition, our relationship with LASD is off to a great start as a result of last month’s successful program kick off.”

Under the terms of the contract, Raytheon will replace the LASD’s existing mobile digital terminals with mobile data computers. The new system will enhance the knowledge, support, services and safety of patrol deputies by migrating data communications from the current private network to a commercial wireless broadband service.

“The new mobile data computer solution will be the foundation for our future,” said Captain Scott Edson, who commands the Sheriff’s Department Communications and Fleet Management Bureau. “The solution provided by Raytheon will increase the knowledge of the deputy in the field, support our tradition of service to the public, and improve officer safety.”

The LASD serves Los Angeles County, an area of more than 4,000 square miles and a population of more than 10 million.

