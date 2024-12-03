1st police department in Illinois to use AI-powered police officer assistant

PRESS RELEASE

SALEM, Ill. — The Salem Police Department is the first law enforcement agency in Illinois to leverage TRULEO’s patented artificial intelligence (AI) powered Police Officer Assistant. Illinois now joins nearly 20 states that have deployed TRULEO’s transformative AI technology, designed to make reviews more efficient, streamline workflows, eliminate tedious administrative tasks, and recognize officers for their professionalism.

Due to limited resources, most U.S. law enforcement agencies currently review less than 1% of their body-worn camera (BWC) footage. By automating 100% of BWC reviews and eliminating ineffective random review, TRULEO streamlines these processes, solving common challenges faced by departments and ultimately leading to improved officer morale, recruitment, retention, and better policing outcomes. Additionally, TRULEO’s technology helps identify training and coaching opportunities for officers, enabling departments to proactively address potential issues.

“We are proud to partner with the Salem Police Department to provide 100% body camera review to ensure the community receives exceptional and professional service,” said Anthony Tassone, CEO/co-founder TRULEO.

Newly appointed Salem Police Chief Susan Miller is enthusiastic about using TRULEO’s BWC review to highlight and celebrate the professionalism of her officers. “This tool is truly valuable because it allows us to showcase the high level of professionalism in our officers’ interactions,” she said. “I also appreciate that it gives us the ability to highlight cases where officers handle non-compliant individuals without resorting to any type of force.”

Miller emphasized that the goal is to recognize positive interactions with the community while also identifying areas for growth to maintain high standards. She believes TRULEO will positively impact both recruitment and retention efforts. “We have an exceptional team here in Salem,” Miller added.

“Our priority is to support our officers through positive reinforcement, ensuring they are well-positioned to serve the community effectively for years to come.”

TRULEO is being paid for by a grant from an Illinois police insurance provider in the wake of this year’s earlier police shooting death of Sonya Massey.

