PRESS RELEASE

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, today announced that the Galveston Police Department (GPD) has selected Veritone Investigate to support investigations spanning active cases and long-running cold cases. GPD’s selection is the latest addition to Veritone’s quickly growing public sector portfolio, bringing Investigate’s digital evidence processing and discovery capabilities to a Texas law-enforcement agency focused on moving cases forward efficiently.

Veritone Investigate gives agencies a central hub to manage and analyze digital evidence, including audio, video, images and text documents. AI tools can transcribe and translate recordings, recognize text and detect objects, while metadata tagging makes unstructured evidence easier to search. Investigators can then search and review material to surface relevant details and move from evidence processing to discovery more efficiently, supporting both active and cold-case work.

“Our investigators need technology that helps them move from evidence to insight quickly, especially when they’re working both active and cold cases. Just one case entered in Veritone saves the average investigator hundreds of manhours in just reviewing the information and providing investigative leads. We’re excited about what these capabilities could make possible for our team and the Galveston community,” said Doug Balli, Police Chief with the Galveston Police Department.“Police departments are struggling to manage increasing volumes of digital evidence, a widespread challenge that can make it harder to find the information that moves cases forward. Veritone Investigate is the solution by helping agencies process audio, video, images and documents, make that material searchable and use AI-driven tools to surface information relevant to an investigation,” said Ryan Steelberg, CEO and President of Veritone. “Galveston Police Department’s selection is a meaningful addition to Veritone’s rapidly growing public sector portfolio. We’re proud to work with the department as it puts these capabilities to use for the Galveston community.”Amazon Web Services (AWS) supports Veritone Investigate, pairing Veritone’s purpose-built solutions with a cloud environment designed to support sensitive public sector data. Through AWS, Veritone’s aiWARE platform brings AI capabilities into Investigate, helping agencies like the Galveston Police Department apply AI to their evidence quickly and with security controls designed for sensitive data.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Empowering customers in the commercial and public sectors, Veritone helps organizations run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform orchestrates a robust ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to transform data, including video, audio, and images, that power smarter models, automated workflows and measurable business outcomes. By blending human expertise with cutting-edge, ethical AI, Veritone enables customers to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering seamless user experiences, sustainable business models, and safeguards for intellectual property owners. To learn more, visit Veritone.com.