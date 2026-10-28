Getac Integrates Veritone Redact into Getac Video Suite

PRESS RELEASE

Getac Technology Corporation (“Getac”), a leading provider of rugged computing and mobile video solutions and a manufacturer with advanced in-house capabilities, today announced the expansion of its partnership with Veritone, a leader in enterprise AI and data solutions, integrating Veritone Redact directly with Getac Video Suite to help public safety agencies streamline the review and redaction of video evidence.

With Veritone Redact integrated in Getac Video Suite, users can redact body-worn camera footage, in-car video and other evidence within the same workflow. Veritone Redact uses AI to help automatically detect and redact heads, license plates, mobile display terminals, screens and other potentially sensitive or personally identifiable information (PII), including spoken PII. Reviewers can verify and adjust redactions, and agencies remain responsible for reviewing all redactions before release. Integration of Veritone Investigate with Getac Video Suite is also in development and is anticipated to be available in early 2027.

“Getac and Veritone share a commitment to giving public safety agencies technology that help save time where it matters most,” said Scott Worley, Director of Video Sales, Getac North America. “By building Veritone Redact directly into Getac Video Suite, we’re giving agencies a faster path from captured footage to evidence prepared for disclosure, while helping agencies support the privacy protections the public expects.”As video evidence volumes continue to grow, law enforcement agencies face increasing demands to review footage, remove and prepare video for public records requests. Manual review and redaction can add significant time to the evidence-release process.

“Agencies don’t need another standalone tool to learn; they need AI that works inside the systems they already rely on,” said Jon Gacek, Senior Vice President of Public Sector, Veritone. “Integrating Redact into Getac Video Suite puts automated redaction directly in the evidence workflow, so staff can help protect personal information and release footage faster without switching platforms.”Demonstrations of Getac Video Suite, including the Veritone Redact integration, will be shown at the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place Oct. 24-27 in Orlando. Visit Getac at Booth 1501.

For more information about Getac’s rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions for the public safety sector, visit: https://www.getac.com/us/getac-video-solutions/.

Veritone’s public sector portfolio includes certain FedRAMP-authorized solutions. For more information about Veritone’s public sector solutions, visit: https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/.

About Getac

Getac Technology Corporation is a global leader in AI-capable rugged mobile technology and intelligent video solutions, including laptops, tablets, software, body-worn cameras, in-car video systems, digital evidence management and enterprise video analytics solutions. Getac’s solutions and services are designed to enable extraordinary experiences for frontline workers in challenging environments. Today, Getac serves customers in over 100 countries spanning defense, public safety, ambulance, fire & rescue, utilities, automotive, natural resources, manufacturing, transport, and logistics. Getac was recognized as one of Newsweek’s “World’s Most Trustworthy Companies” for 2024. For more information, visit www.getac.com. Participate in the Getac Industry blog or follow the company on LinkedIn and YouTube.

About Veritone

Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) builds enterprise AI and data solutions that transform unstructured data into actionable intelligence. Empowering customers in the commercial and public sectors, Veritone helps organizations run more efficiently, accelerate decision-making and increase profitability. Veritone’s aiWARE™ platform orchestrates a robust ecosystem of machine learning models and intelligent applications to transform data, including video, audio, and images, that power smarter models, automated workflows and measurable business outcomes. By blending human expertise with cutting-edge, ethical AI, Veritone enables customers to navigate a rapidly evolving digital landscape, delivering seamless user experiences, sustainable business models, and safeguards for intellectual property owners. To learn more, visit Veritone.com