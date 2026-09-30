Leading AI adoption through change

Editor’s note: This article is part of Police1’s “Governing AI in policing” digital report. Download the complete report here.

About 2,500 years ago, the Greek philosopher Heraclitus observed that change is the only constant in life. It is inevitable. Fear of change is also constant; how leaders view and handle change determines their success and the success of their team members. Leaders must embrace change as an opportunity for learning and growth.

Law enforcement has undergone numerous changes in recent history, including the implementation of body-worn cameras, the emergence of artificial intelligence and heightened attention to officer wellness. Most change is driven by community expectations, legislative mandates and technological advancement.

To demonstrate how leaders can manage the change process, consider the implementation of body-worn cameras. Leah Morris is the police chief of a small town that has secured funding to purchase body-worn cameras for her officers. Before presenting this new program to her department, Chief Morris must understand the benefits and potential disadvantages so she can inform her team and address skepticism. She also wants to reference data from other departments that have implemented similar programs. Leah must establish a clear strategy for leading her team through change. She plans to address her personnel during shift briefings.

Communicate the vision for the change

Leah should openly state that the department will require officers to wear body-worn cameras. She may explain that local government officials and community groups are also urging this change. She should remind her team of the potential benefits of the program, including improved accountability, reduced allegations of misconduct, strengthened evidence in use-of-force incidents and domestic violence cases, fewer civil claims and improved community trust.

Empower her team and encourage their investment in the change

Leah should create a supportive communication climate, clarifying that she welcomes opinions and feedback without judgment. She should acknowledge that change often produces apprehension. Officers may have heard of departments where cameras were unreliable, invasive or burdensome. Leah might respond by sharing evidence from agencies reporting reductions in excessive-force complaints, fewer false accusations and improved documentation of events. She could even invite officers from departments with successful programs to speak with her team. Most importantly, she should assure personnel that support will be available throughout implementation.

Model the change and clarify expectations

Leah should wear a body-worn camera herself when in uniform and ensure that command staff do the same. She should clearly communicate expectations for compliance while also acknowledging that equipment malfunctions may occur. Setting phased rollout dates and scheduling follow-up discussions reinforces structure and accountability.

Monitor progress and recognize success

Leah should share positive outcomes as they emerge and provide feedback on performance. Recognition reinforces continued adherence and strengthens trust in the program.

As a leader, you will face many changes you are expected to manage. Team members are more likely to respond favorably when they perceive you as enthusiastic, informed and supportive. The effort you invest in guiding change demonstrates dedication to their success and loyalty to the organization. In return, they are more likely to develop deeper trust in you and the department.

Applying these lessons to AI adoption

Artificial intelligence will generate many of the same dynamics that accompanied body-worn camera implementation — skepticism about reliability, concerns about privacy, questions about policy and uncertainty about expectations. The leadership behaviors required are similar: clear communication of purpose, openness to concerns, visible modeling of expectations, structured training and ongoing evaluation.

The technology may be different. The leadership responsibility is not. Agencies that approach AI adoption with the same intentional communication, support and accountability demonstrated in successful body-worn camera rollouts will be better positioned to integrate new tools without eroding trust or professional judgment.