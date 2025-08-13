Kershaw County becomes 1st sheriff’s office in South Carolina to use AI tools for investigators

PRESS RELEASE

LUGOFF, S.C. — The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) has become the first sheriff’s agency in South Carolina to deploy TRULEO’s AI-powered investigative suite, joining other departments in the state already using the company’s technology for law enforcement operations.

This collaboration equips KCSO investigators with faster, more effective ways to review and organize case files, extract key details, and prepare for court. The platform streamlines tasks that can traditionally slow investigations, such as combing through extensive records, detecting patterns, and pinpointing missing or inconsistent information. It can also build structured timelines, suggest investigative next steps, and even simulate courtroom questioning to strengthen case strategy.

Additionally, TRULEO enables secure, remote, and anonymous witness interviews. TRULEO’s AI system facilitates the conversation, categorizes and summarizes responses, and flags promising leads, giving investigators timely and actionable intelligence without delaying the case.

“This is a big step forward for our investigative team,” said Sheriff Lee Boan. “With minimal investigators serving the entire county, every tool that helps them save time and work more efficiently has a large impact on public safety. TRULEO gives them the support they need to keep cases moving forward and produce effective outcomes.”

TRULEO is also being deployed across the broader department to review 100% body-worn camera (BWC) footage, improve report writing efficiencies, and support accreditation goals. Most agencies can manually review only 1% or less of their footage each year, often focusing solely on problematic calls. TRULEO changes the game for departments like KCSO by automatically identifying positive interactions, standout professionalism, and moments ideal for training, providing a more balanced view of the agency’s work.

The TRULEO rollout also simplifies tasks that directly contribute to KCSO’s goal of earning accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) and maintains its South Carolina Law Enforcement Accreditation (SCLEA) status held since 2023.

“We’re proud to partner with KCSO as they lead the way in using AI to empower their deputies and investigators,” said Anthony Tassone, TRULEO CEO and Co-Founder. “These capabilities don’t just improve productivity, they strengthen every step of the investigative process, helping the department solve cases faster and deliver quality public safety to the citizens of Kershaw County.”

