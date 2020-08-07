Forensics Source™ launches e-Commerce site with enhanced searchability

Offering a full array of products to protect, preserve and analyze crime scenes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., – Forensics Source™, a brand of The Safariland Group, a leading global provider of safety products designed for the public safety, military, professional and outdoor markets, announced Monday that it has launched an all-new, standalone website at ForensicsSource.com. Specifically redesigned with the forensics professional in mind, this website offers simple navigation with enhanced searchability for a streamlined and user-friendly experience.

“We listened to our customers’ feedback and developed an entirely new shopping experience from the ground up. This website is part of our continued investment to improve the customer experience while shopping our product line”, said James Imhoff, Vice President and General Manager of the Forensics Source brand at Safariland. “Our customers know what they want and are focused on getting the job done. Our new ForensicSource.com platform is an effective resource offering a variety of ways to search and find products easily.”

Customers can now browse easily between Patrol, Crime Scene, Identification and Laboratory categories to discover the latest products available in the market including those from its four proprietary brands – EVI-PAQ®, Identicator®, Lightning Powder® and NIK® Public Safety.

For additional ease of use, customers can create an individual account to conveniently track and reference their orders. New and current customers are encouraged to explore the website and to stay informed by subscribing to Forensic Source’s e-newsletter.

