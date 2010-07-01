McAfee Provides Malware and Forensics Training to U.K. Law Enforcement Specialists

Hands-on Training in U.K. Continues Efforts Under The McAfee Initiative to Fight Cybercrime

Slough, England & Santa Clara, CA--(Business Wire ) Experts from McAfee Inc. (NYSE:MFE), the world’s largest dedicated security technology company, this week provided hands on malware investigation and forensics training to investigators from the Police Central eCrime Unit (PCeU) and the Serious Organized Crime Agency (SOCA) in the U.K.

“Cybercrime is a growing problem that negatively impacts everybody. While a lot has been done to combat cybercrime over the past decade, criminals still have the upper hand. This is the latest example of our ongoing commitment to share our expertise with law enforcement around the world and join forces in the fight on cybercrime,” said Greg Day, director of security strategy for McAfee in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

“The policing of e-crime faces the challenge of keeping pace with technological advances,” said Detective Chief Inspector Terry Wilson of The Police Central e-crime Unit. “Hackers and virus writers have evolved from largely enthusiastic amateur ‘criminals’ to financially motivated, organized global criminal enterprises. We are grateful to McAfee and their experts for sharing their knowledge.”

Cybercrooks continue to rapidly evolve and churn out attacks. McAfee collected nearly 17 million samples of malicious software, or malware, in 2009, more than in all previous years combined. The recent “Operation Aurora” attack on Google and dozens of other companies is one example of cybercrimininals’ increasingly sophisticated tactics.

The practical hands-on training course brought together cybercrime specialists from PCeU and SOCA. It focused on enhancing their knowledge and technical skills required to combat the latest malicious software techniques used by cybercriminals, as well as sharing computer forensics techniques.

The effort by McAfee to train U.K. law enforcement specialists is part of the McAfee Initiative to Fight Cybercrime, a wide ranging initiative aimed at closing critical gaps in the fight against cybercrime and make a practical and measurable impact on decreasing criminal activity. Last year McAfee experts trained cybercrime investigators in the Balkan region in cooperation with the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE). Additionally, McAfee has provided financial support to the Council of Europe and the National District Attorneys Association for programs to train law enforcement, prosecutors and judges on cybercrime.

The McAfee Initiative to Fight Cybercrime includes calls for action from law enforcement, academia, service providers, government, the security industry and society at large to deliver more effective investigations and prosecutions of cybercrime. As part of the initiative McAfee has given grants to organizations around the world, has honored cybercrime fighters with awards and has launched a Cybercrime Response Unit to assist those who think they might have fallen victim to cybercrime. More detail on the McAfee Initiative to Fight Cybercrime is available at http://www.mcafee.com/fightcybercrime.

About McAfee, Inc.

McAfee, Inc., headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is the world’s largest dedicated security technology company. McAfee is committed to relentlessly tackling the world’s toughest security challenges. The company delivers proactive and proven solutions and services that help secure systems and networks around the world, allowing users to safely connect to the Internet, browse and shop the web more securely. Backed by an award-winning research team, McAfee creates innovative products that empower home users, businesses, the public sector and service providers by enabling them to prove compliance with regulations, protect data, prevent disruptions, identify vulnerabilities, and continuously monitor and improve their security. http://www.mcafee.com