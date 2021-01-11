GSA extends speed and traffic enforcement contract to Decatur Electronics

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) has extended a speed and traffic enforcement contract to Decatur Electronics. All government buyers, federal government – state, local and tribal government entities – can access Decatur Electronics’ Cooperative Buying!

We now offer a streamlined path to acquiring the latest speed enforcement products in the public safety industry. Purchasing off a GSA contract reduces the time, cost and paperwork for your agency, additionally Decatur Electronics offers FREE shipping for all products shipped within the continental U.S.!

How to order through GSA Advantage? www.gsaadvantage.gov

GSA Advantage | Contract 47QSWA21D000B

Type of contract: Schedule MAS

North American Industry Classification System (NAICS): #334511

Contract Term 11/15/2020 - 11/14/2025

Quick links to Decatur Electronics products: You can find Decatur’s product information at www.gsaadvantage.gov.

For more information on acquiring traffic enforcement equipment through GSA advantage or any other questions please contact Decatur Electronics at (800) 428-4315/info@decaturelectronics.com

About Decatur Electronics

Decatur Electronicshas been working to save lives through speed enforcement since it was founded in 1955 in Decatur, Illinois. Our company is unique in the Public Safety market with a 65 years history, we designed, developed and manufactured the first police radar for the North American market and currently there are more than 120,000 police radars deployed in the field making the roadways safer every single day.