CentralSquare unveils Centerline AI: a suite of AI-powered tools transforming the public sector

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, Fla. — CentralSquare Technologies, the leading provider of public sector software, today announced the launch of Centerline AI, a first-of-its-kind artificial intelligence-driven platform in public safety. Building on the recent acquisition of Blueline AI, Centerline is a comprehensive AI platform designed to augment time-consuming tasks – reducing processes that once took hours to just minutes.

Purpose-built for the public sector, Centerline works by embedding AI directly into the workflows organizations rely on. More than just report generation, its suite of capabilities reduces administrative workload, eliminates redundant data entry and enhances accuracy – empowering officers to accomplish more in the field.

“Centerline AI has revolutionized report writing, case management, and transcription for me and my agency, streamlining workflows while enhancing the quality of our investigations,” said current customer Captain Barry Morgan of the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office. “Tasks that previously consumed hours throughout my two decades of law enforcement are now completed in minutes, cutting 90% off the redaction process.”

The horizontal platform has the added benefit of saving customers from having to manage complex integrations or learn new programs. Centerline AI works seamlessly with users’ existing computer-aided dispatch and records management systems.

The technology suite is fully CJIS-compliant, ensuring data integrity and regulatory adherence through advanced safeguards, automated error detection, and audit trails.

“Centerline AI is a pivotal step forward in bringing responsible, impactful AI to the public sector,” said Weston Helms, Chief Strategy Officer of CentralSquare. “By embedding AI directly into the tools agencies rely on, we’re not just improving efficiency, we’re setting a new standard for how AI can empower those who serve our communities.”

For more information visit https://www.centralsquare.com/centerline

About CentralSquare Technologies:

CentralSquare Technologies is the leading provider of public sector software in North America. The best-run communities rely on CentralSquare to manage all aspects of their state and local governments – from public safety to public works. Our comprehensive software suite includes modern cloud-based solutions to support police, fire, finance, payments, permits, utility billing and much more. With more than 40 years of dedication to the public sector, today we proudly serve over 8,000 customers. Learn more at www.centralsquare.com.