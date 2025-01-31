Murrieta, Calif. Police Department leads the way with transition to CentralSquare’s cloud-based CAD, revolutionizing public safety operations

PRESS RELEASE

LAKE MARY, FL — CentralSquare Technologies, the leading provider of public sector software, today announced the successful upgrade of Murrieta, CA Police Department’s Enterprise Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) system, since becoming the first agency to transition to the cloud-based platform. The implementation powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), has significantly enhanced the department’s operational efficiency, system reliability, and cybersecurity measures.

“By eliminating single points of failure and ensuring access to the latest software, CentralSquare’s cloud-based CAD has revolutionized how we manage our critical systems,” said Matthew Henry, Chief of Police of the Murrieta Police Department. “This partnership has delivered improved reliability and predictability, allowing us to focus on serving our community quickly and effectively.”

The transition has resulted in notable improvements to system stability and version management. Dispatchers are benefiting from the upgraded user interface, which offers a more streamlined and intuitive experience that is tailored to Murrieta’s needs.

“In collaboration with AWS, our cloud solution allows Murrieta to seamlessly integrate their mission-critical features with powerful cloud capabilities, delivering a fully scalable, resilient best-in-class platform,” said Ashya Comes, Cloud VP of Product Management at CentralSquare Technologies. “This technological advancement ensures Murrieta’s public safety systems remain both secure and current.”

The department has highlighted increased data security and system redundancy, along with long-term cost savings as key benefits of the migration. Additionally, comprehensive training programs were implemented to ensure a smooth transition for all personnel.