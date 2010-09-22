Spillman conference reveals software innovations, customer resources

Hundreds of public safety professionals attend the annual four-day event

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. – Four-hundred and thirty public safety personnel from 217 agencies across the country gathered in Salt Lake City today to receive hands-on training and preview the newest software solutions from Spillman Technologies.

Spillman kicked off its annual four-day Users Conference with several major new product and partnership announcements, including Spillman Touch™, an application that can be used with BlackBerry®, Palm® Pre™, iPhone® and Android™ smartphones, as well as with an iPad® or a desktop computer. Spillman Touch offers command staff, supervisors, patrol personnel, and detectives the ability to access records and images, view related alerts and warnings, search for real-time data, monitor dispatch information, and receive and update call assignments using a mobile device.

In addition, Spillman announced new CAD mapping integration with Pictometry, allowing customers to use aerial and oblique images of properties and structures in order to better identify property features such as entrances and fire escapes. The interface with Pictometry also gives users tools to measure distance, height, and surface area on and surrounding structures.

The conference will also highlight the Application Server, Spillman’s new Web-based control panel that gives users a simple way to manage multiple Web applications and administrative tools. Using the Application Server, customers can view information about system resources and software documentation, conduct server backups, and manage State Link settings and messages.

Attendees will also get a first look at Spillman’s new website at www.spillman.com and updated customer My Spillman page, enhanced with a new Knowledgebase that intuitively provides users with access to thousands of manuals, technical notes, problem records, reports, and other information. Spillman Technologies is a public safety software provider headquartered in Salt Lake City, serving more than 850 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities nationwide. Spillman specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources.