Mark43 and SNO Corp. announce partnership with the National Institutes of Health Division of Emergency Management to deliver a modern public safety technology platform

PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43 has been selected to modernize the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Division of Emergency Management public safety technology systems, under a contract awarded to SNO Corp. (‘SNO’). As part of this effort, the NIH Division of Emergency Management will implement Mark43’s cloud-native public safety software platform, inclusive of its Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile application) and Insights (advanced analytics).

The NIH Division of Emergency Management is responsible for protecting scientific research, testing and highly sensitive facilities that handle infectious diseases, radiation and biohazards—across three federal campuses including the Bethesda Main/Satellites Campus and Fort Detrick Laboratories in Maryland, and the Rocky Mountain Laboratories in Montana. As demonstrated during the COVID pandemic, the NIH’s research, innovations and solutions play a critical role on national security and intelligence. This creates a unique and complex imperative for the Division of Emergency Management, as they work to safeguard the federal campuses and keep their officers safe. Modern technology will support the division’s mission critical operational response capabilities.

Bob Hughes, Chief Executive Officer at Mark43 said, “We are honored to bring the Mark43 intelligent platform to the National Institutes of Health Division of Emergency Management. With our FedRAMP High Authorization, federal agencies can rely on Mark43 for premier security and mission-ready public safety technology. We are proud to support our customers with modern technology so they can respond quicker, act faster and keep people safer.”

Abhi Patwardhan (Co-Founder and President), Abhijit Walvekar (Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer), and Debbie Rieger (EVP, Contracts and Strategy) at SNO Corp. said, “Partnerships like this are critical for the future of public safety technology. By combining our five decades of federal procurement, implementation, and technology expertise with Mark43’s leading operations platform capabilities, we will deliver best-in-class, secure solutions for the NIH Division of Emergency Management. We have a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge software and are confident that the Mark43 product suite will meet the unique needs of the division. It’s an honor to support this essential work, as we look to continue this strategic collaboration with Mark43 across the local, state, and federal levels.”

Patty Trexler, Vice President and General Manager of Federal and Emerging Markets at Mark43 said, “We are excited to partner with the NIH Division of Emergency Management to bring Mark43 CAD, RMS, OnScene, and Insights to their campuses. By joining forces with SNO, officers will have access to our interoperable and integrated solution powered by real-time advanced analytics, enhancing cross-division decision-making, crime prevention, and officer safety. We are privileged to provide our modern technology platform to the NIH Division of Emergency Management to support the safety of their federal campuses.”

The Mark43 intelligent platform for public safety operations will equip the NIH Division of Emergency Management with powerful, cloud-native solutions designed to enhance safety, efficiency and collaboration. Mark43 CAD acts as an intuitive extension of telecommunicators and first responders, ensuring seamless emergency response. Mark43 RMS enables real-time data updates and connectivity, keeping personnel informed and mission ready. Mark43 OnScene, a mobile application, delivers unparalleled situational awareness with officer GPS tracking for enhanced coordination and safety. Mark43 Insights equips agencies with advanced analytics, driving data-informed decision-making on crime trends, dispatch performance, and operational improvements.

As a full-service technology company within the commercial and public sectors, SNO offers project management, quality assurance, and implementation support of cloud software to federal customers including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

This award represents a significant milestone for SNO and Mark43, as they continue to strategically collaborate to support federal agencies with modern technology solutions.