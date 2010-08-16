Avtec’s Scout Consoles Prove Crucial in Providing Emergency Communications During New York Nor’easter

The West Islip, New York Fire Department put Avtec’s Scout consoles to the ultimate test during the recent Nor’easter. Records show the area has not suffered a storm of this historic proportion since 199, and it has been defined as the most damaging event in over 30 years. Scout, “…came through with flying colors.”

Gilbert, SC- On March 13, a deadly combination of intense rain and driving winds of hurricane strength pounded West Islip, New York. The Nor’easter produced flooding, fires and falling trees throughout the city, leaving widespread power outages, blocked roadways and damaged homes and property. The West Islip Fire Department relied heavily on Avtec’s Scout consoles for their emergency dispatching communications efforts during this disaster.

“During the Nor’easter on March 13, we tested the Scout consoles to the extreme,” stated Mike Waser, District Manager of the West Islip Fire Department. “The department answered 86 alarms in 24 hours, with the bulk of those alarms coming through in a six hour period. We had four dispatchers using two console positions and Scout came through with flying colors!”

Scout is a true IP console system with all components distributable over a LAN/WAN infrastructure. It is a fourth generation console product designed for a 10+ year lifecycle in mission critical applications. Scout uses a dedicated media processor and rugged peripherals that delivers functionality without compromise. Analog radio, digital radio, telephony, and Auxiliary I/O integration allow multiple technologies such as MPT1327, MOTOTRBO, P25, iDEN, NXDN, and SIP to interoperate simultaneously.

“Scout is a true IP console suited for a real public safety environment,” said Waser. The West Islip Fire Department installed Avtec’s Scout solution in June 2009.

About Avtec, Inc.

Avtec consoles are the first choice of industry leading companies and our products are backed with the most reliable service in the industry. Based on open standards, Avtec offers migration paths from legacy platforms to VoIP systems. Since the delivery of our first console in 1981, Avtec has earned a 30-year unblemished record in providing innovative, reliable console solutions for mission critical applications. We invite you to visit our website at www.avtecinc.com to learn more.