Hawthorne Police Department launched new records management system to help improve public safety in Los Angeles County

The Hawthorne Police Department has launched a new records management system, built by the nation’s leading provider of cloud-based public safety software, Mark43.

The Hawthorne Police Department is utilizing Mark43’s records management system (RMS) for police report writing, investigative work, evidence collection, and crime analysis. This modern, user-friendly application has already reduced paper-heavy administrative processes across the entire department, and ultimately, will allow Hawthorne officers to spend more time on the street, better equipped with accurate, real-time information.

Six other cities in the South Bay area of Los Angeles County have also rolled out Mark43’s technology in recent weeks. The RMS launch completes the first phase of implementation with the entire Mark43 platform, which also includes a computer-aided dispatch system (CAD) for 911 emergency dispatch and response. By partnering with Mark43, the Hawthorne Police Department will have the ability to seamlessly share mission-critical information between all participating police and fire agencies in the South Bay RCC that was previously siloed in each department.

“The Hawthorne Police Department has always been devoted to working not only for, but also with the community,” said Hawthorne Police Chief Robert Fager. “With Mark43’s innovative technology taking away hours of desk time and report-filing, our officers and detectives can spend more time doing the on-the-ground work that matters most.”

“Criminals don’t respect city limits, and it’s time for police technology to catch up to that reality,” said Mark43 Co-Founder and CEO Scott Crouch. “Our cloud-native platform enables Hawthorne and their South Bay neighbors to share critical, potentially life-saving information to help keep first responders and the citizens they serve safe.”

