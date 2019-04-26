Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office To implement Mark43’s innovative Cloud-Based Records Management System

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-based public safety software company, has been contracted to implement its efficient Records Management System (RMS) for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) in Louisiana. Mark43 RMS capabilities include report writing, investigative cases, property and evidence, warrants, and booking.

“We are proud to implement the latest technology to drive the highest quality law enforcement for the Lafayette Parish community,” said Mark Garber, Sheriff of the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. “Mark43 will allow for efficient processes within our agency and facilitate data-sharing with other departments when necessary, enabling us to provide our citizens with the highest level of service they expect and deserve.”

Mark43 builds intuitive public safety technology to fill the gap between the high-quality technology that we use in our everyday lives and the outdated technologies that first responders often encounter on the job. While writing a single arrest report used to require hours, Mark43’s cloud-based RMS streamlines the process and allows deputies to access the platform on-the-go from their mobile devices and in-car computers. As an example, in Washington D.C., the Mark43 RMS cut the time that it takes to fill out an arrest report in half.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has joined over 60 tech-forward departments in selecting Mark43 software, which leverages consumer features to make recording and accessing mission-critical data easier than ever before. This is clear in RMS features such as active error detection as users fill in data in real time, configurable report forms to adapt based on operational needs, and digital content management wherein users can link records, documents, and multimedia from external systems to active reports and cases. Mark43 also allows for data-sharing between agencies that are on its platform, providing for unprecedented collaboration and communication.

As it does with all clients, Mark43 will work closely with LPSO to ensure that crime reporting seamlessly complies with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS). When data entry and storage is compliant with government standards, error-free, and centralized, deputies are able to focus on providing the best possible service to their communities.

“We are thrilled to be working with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and expanding our footprint in Louisiana,” said Mark43 Co-Founder and CEO Scott Crouch. “Our first responders should not be spending hours behind a desk filling out repetitive and clunky reports. We build our software to be intuitive and on-par with the technology that we all use in our daily lives so that officers can focus on the moments that matter.”

About Mark43

Mark43 is the modern platform built for wherever your service takes you. With cloud-native, intuitive software designed to let you focus on what matters most, Mark43 gives agencies a technology foundation to build from — smart, open, and extensible — growing and innovating with you as your needs evolve. Developed by a team that spans five offices in North America, Mark43 is proven, tested, and supported in over 60 public safety agencies of all sizes. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.