Motorola Solutions brings together Spillman Public Safety Software users

PARK CITY, Utah — More than 900 attendees from 370 U.S. public safety agencies have gathered for Summit 2017, the annual user conference for Spillman Technologies, a Motorola Solutions Company. Summit 2017 focuses on Flex, which provides records management software (RMS), computer-aided dispatch (CAD) and jail management, as well as advanced search, reporting, mapping and analytics capabilities, to U.S. public safety agencies.

Acquired by Motorola Solutions in 2016, Spillman specializes in integrated on-premises and cloud software solutions. It is now part of Motorola Solutions’ growing Software Enterprise, created earlier this year to accelerate software innovation for public safety and commercial customers.

“Flex gives U.S. public safety agencies a customizable, on-premises solution for CAD and RMS,” said Andrew Sinclair, general manager and corporate vice president, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “We are committed to Spillman Flex, which is a critical part of the integrated software suite we are building for public safety users. Flex will help us streamline the emergency response workflow and create meaningful integration between systems, including land mobile radio networks and 911 call-taking solutions.”

Sinclair and other leaders will discuss software strategy and product enhancements with Spillman Flex customers at this week’s conference. The event focuses on networking, educational opportunities, hands-on workshops and previews of new software innovations. Attendees will choose from more than 100 beginner, intermediate and advanced classes in 11 different tracks, including more than 30 new classes on subjects from body-worn cameras and NG9-1-1 to CJIS policy and community policing. Guest presenters include key industry partners as well as user-taught best practices courses that share how other Flex customers have optimized their systems.

“We attend this conference every year because of the networking with other seasoned users and classes for new product offerings,” said Tom Wassack, application development manager for Randolph County, North Carolina, public safety, who has attended the conference for 23 years. “Those are key values I can take back to my agency.”

