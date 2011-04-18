PoliceGrantsHelp Keynoting at the CopTech Forum

SAN FRANCISCO – PoliceGrantsHelp, the leading online grant information and assistance resource for law enforcement, has announced that two members of its team will be presenting at the upcoming Spring 2011 CopTech Forum. CopTech Forum is an invitation-only event for police department technology buyers to meet with providers of all kinds of law enforcement technology, from video to LPR to GIS and much more.

The PoliceGrantsHelp team of Denise Schlegel, Senior Grant Writer, and Sarah Wilson, Grants Manager, will be delivering a keynote session called Grants: Preparing your Department to Submit a Winning Application. The session will be focused on law enforcement the tools, resources and sound business practices needed to develop and submit a competitive winning grant application. Attendees will also have the opportunity after the presentation to meet one on one with PoliceGrantsHelp experts.

More than 70 state and local police departments representing over 39,000 sworn officers, 29 million citizens and more than $4.5 billion in total police budgets will be attending CopTech in Austin, TX. These departments and agencies were selected to attend based upon their verified plans to buy police technology within the next 12-24 months.

“We know many agencies have funding for technology purchases through either their budgets or through working with our friends at PoliceGrantsHelp.com. What they typically don’t have is a travel budget to see the latest technologies before they buy” said CopTech Chairman Scott Goldman. “Our travel grant makes it possible for them to make better buying decisions by meeting vendors here at CopTech.”

This is the third CopTech Forum event, and the largest to date. The CopTech Forum employs a unique meeting format. Prior to the event, both parties see profiles of the other and select with whom they would like to meet. Products and services are shown in private conference rooms; there is no exhibit floor. Vendors at Spring CopTech include Adobe, Blackberry, Coban, ESRI, Lockheed Martin, RAM Mounts, Vigilant Video, and nearly 40 others.

About PoliceGrantsHelp.com

PoliceGrantsHelp.com’s mission is to provide law enforcement and members of the first responder community with a comprehensive resource for police grants information and assistance. PoliceGrantsHelp features the most extensive law enforcement grant database ever created, with a library of information not only for federal grant programs, but also state, local and corporate grant opportunities.

PoliceGrantsHelp features a grant database that allows users to spend less time searching for grants and more time on research and grant writing. PoliceGrantsHelp.com also offers users a multitude of grant assistance tools such as: research guidance, grant writing and review, grant resources, tools, news, and much more.

About CopTech

CopTech is a unique invitation-only event that brings together purchasers of police technology with the technologies they’re seeking. CopTech is produced by Eaton Hall Exhibitions a nationally-recognized, award-winning organizer of trade events founded in 1985. For more information contact Michael Gallo at mgallo@EatonHall.com , call (800) 746-9646 x106 or visit http://coptechsummit.com/.