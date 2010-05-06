Salt Lake County agencies exchange CAD data using Spillman software

Interface allows VECC and the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office to share dispatch information

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Salt Lake Valley Emergency Communications Center (VECC) and Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office are using Spillman’s CAD-to-CAD interface to exchange call data from disparate software systems during emergencies.

Using the CAD-to-CAD interface, the two agencies can share data such as the location and nature of a call, people involved, and associated vehicles. This allows the agencies to improve interoperability by exchanging live call information during a multi-jurisdictional emergency response despite using different software vendors.

“Information-sharing is critical in today’s law enforcement environment,” said Salt Lake County Sheriff James Winder. “Spillman’s interface allows us to access critical data from VECC and respond faster in emergencies.”

VECC receives 9-1-1 emergency calls and dispatches for multiple public safety agencies. Using the CAD-to-CAD interface, VECC is able to send call information automatically to the sheriff’s office, providing dispatchers with timely information and allowing the sheriff’s office to respond faster to emergencies.

“This is a better way to serve the public,” said VECC director Bill Harry.

In the past, it was challenging for agencies using disparate vendors to share CAD data. In recent years, however, Spillman developers have worked with the Integrated Justice Information Systems (IJIS) Institute to develop standards that make CAD-to-CAD interfaces more feasible.

Harry said the interface will help both VECC and the sheriff’s office streamline operations and respond more quickly to emergencies.

“We sincerely appreciate the partnership and the cooperation that we received from Spillman,” he said, adding that Spillman has done “an excellent job of meeting our needs.”

VECC plans to use the interface to share data with additional non-Spillman agencies in the future. In Idaho, the Kootenai County Sheriff and the Post Falls Police Department have also adopted the interface.

