Spillman expands sales from coast to coast

Salt Lake-based public safety software company now selling to agencies in all 50 states

SALT LAKE CITY, UT. – Public safety software provider Spillman Technologies will now be selling its innovative public safety software solutions across the country. The company currently provides software to customers in 36 states.

“We’re excited to provide our state-of-the-art software in all 50 states,” said Joe Lunt Joe Lunt, vice president of sales and marketing for Spillman Technologies. “Our reputation for reliable software, backed by unparalleled customer service, has allowed us to grow even in this tough economy.”

Founded in 1982, the Salt Lake City-based company currently provides public safety software to nearly 50,000 professionals in more than 800 police departments, sheriff’s offices, communications centers, fire departments, and correctional facilities. For three consecutive years, Inc. magazine has named Spillman as one of the top 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the nation.

Spillman’s dedication to the public safety community has helped set it apart from competitors and expand sales from coast to coast, Lunt said.

“Unlike many other software vendors in the industry, we focus exclusively on creating public safety software,” he said. “We are able to devote 100 percent of our resources to serving this industry, and that’s something our customers value.”

About Spillman Technologies

Spillman Technologies specializes in integrated software solutions, including CAD, RMS, Mobile Data & Field Reporting, Mapping & GIS, Crime Analysis & CompStat, JMS, Fire, Data Sharing, and Personnel & Resources.

For more information, visit www.spillman.com.